Wisconsin's school counselor of the year guides students at Madison's Capital High

Wisconsin’s school counselor of the year for 2021 didn’t plan to become a counselor when she set out on her teaching career, but conversations with students between classes helped her realize her calling.
Marianne Matt, Capital High’s only school counselor, has been with the school through its several changes since 2008. An East Side resident, she was born and raised in Colorado and came to Madison to attend Edgewood College.
After graduating, she taught in the Madison School District’s work and learn program, an alternative education program for juniors and seniors who needed an accelerated learning environment that offered the ability to work for part of the day. The program later became part of Capital High.
“During that time I figured out my strengths really lie in the connections that I make with students and helping them navigate all of the things that life throws at them,” she said. “School counseling was the best route I could find to get to be able to help more students and live out my skills.”
Matt recalled a specific conversation with a student, during her time as a teacher, who was on the precipice of a life-changing decision. That conversation solidified her resolve to pursue a career as a school counselor.
“We were able to sit down and talk about it before class one day before everyone else showed up and I know that very much helped her and helped her decide the path she was going to take with the decision she needed to make,” Matt said.
While pursuing her master’s degree in school counseling, she interned at La Follette High School, O’Keeffe Middle School and an elementary school in Sun Prairie. Matt, 43, returned to Madison as a school counselor in 2014 to serve students in the district’s alternative high school programs, which spanned eight different sites. Eventually those programs were combined into Capital High, where Matt supports all of the school’s roughly 200 students.
In her role as Capital High counselor, Matt also helps to make connections between students and colleges and universities as well as apprenticeships to help them navigate post-secondary plans.
“A lot of my students are first-generation college students, they really don’t have someone at home who has gone through registering for college, filling out the FAFSA (application for federal student aid), any of that,” she said. “(I’m) reaching out to make sure they have experiences at the colleges … to make sure my students have that bridge from high school to college.”
How is that, being the only counselor for 200 students?
It’s pretty wonderful.
All of Capital High’s three in-person sites will be combined under one roof. How do you see that changing your role?
I think it will be revolutionary. I’ll get to see all of my students every day if necessary. Right now I only see students at one of my sites once a week. And then, another two days I’m at another site and another two days I’m at another site, so following up with students is difficult.
I really rely on technology to follow up and other humans, where in real time I can be delivering the lessons in their classrooms instead of a video or I can be walking up to them in the hallway to have a conversation versus trying to make sure they check their email.
I really think it will change things, and we can bring our community in as well. Also, we can bring Madison (Area Technical) College in, we can have possibly even more college classes on our campus because we’ll have the space to do it. We can bring in other community groups and make sure everyone has the option to see them. It won’t have to be site specific.
You were recently named Wisconsin School Counselor of the Year. What was the process for achieving that designation and what was it like when you found out?
You have to be a member of the Wisconsin School Counseling Association to be nominated. I was nominated by our school district’s school counseling and transitions coordinator, Mindy Willard, who has been working with me for the past couple of years to help me hone my skills and my programming.
A committee within the Wisconsin School Counseling Association and the director determine, based on some criteria, who will be the school counselor of the year, and I was chosen. I found out from one of my friends who’s a counselor as well within the school counseling association, and it was wild. I just couldn’t believe I was nominated and that I got the award. It was really cool and a really nice surprise.
When did you find out you’re one of five finalists for the national School Counselor of the Year award?
I found out (in October). The current School Counselor of the Year called me when I was at my parenting program so I was able to share the news with the people in the room because I was smiling and I couldn’t contain myself — not that they could see me smiling because I was wearing a mask but they could tell something was up.
I think we’ll find out around December who the winner is and then we’ll keep it under wraps until the first week of February, when a gala will take place in Washington, D.C., to present the award.
Are there other programs you facilitate as well, outside of your regular counseling duties?
I am the Madison School District liaison for Gateway to College, which is a high school program that the school district contracts with Madison (Area Technical) College for students who are ready for that college experience right away.
The work that school counselors do, we don’t like to toot our own horns and we don’t like to draw attention, but the work that we do is so important for the school building. We work with all students, not just a couple, not just students in need, we work with every student.
And I want to highlight the amazing students we have at Capital High. They are students who have futures that are so bright and they deserve every opportunity just like every student at every school, and they can get there, if we give them the right tools.