Wisconsin's school counselor of the year guides students at Madison's Capital High

I think it will be revolutionary. I’ll get to see all of my students every day if necessary. Right now I only see students at one of my sites once a week. And then, another two days I’m at another site and another two days I’m at another site, so following up with students is difficult.

I really rely on technology to follow up and other humans, where in real time I can be delivering the lessons in their classrooms instead of a video or I can be walking up to them in the hallway to have a conversation versus trying to make sure they check their email.

I really think it will change things, and we can bring our community in as well. Also, we can bring Madison (Area Technical) College in, we can have possibly even more college classes on our campus because we’ll have the space to do it. We can bring in other community groups and make sure everyone has the option to see them. It won’t have to be site specific.

You were recently named Wisconsin School Counselor of the Year. What was the process for achieving that designation and what was it like when you found out?