Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras percussion ensemble records online concert

After its spring concert was canceled last year just three weeks before the performance due to COVID-19, the percussion ensemble of Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras didn’t want a similar disappointment this year.

But first the ensemble had to find rehearsal space because it had to leave its previous location. Not an easy task for a group of 12 students and five guest artists playing and then storing equipment that includes 10 copper bowl timpani, four marimbas, a xylophone, a vibraphone, chimes, a Roland keyboard and smaller instruments.

Once Monona Terrace was secured for rehearsal space, the “Percussion Extravaganza” concert was recorded, because an audience can’t be safely accommodated amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will be available online at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Monona Terrace space has been an oasis for students who have been rehearsing there masked and distanced.

“We love it there,” said Vicki P. Jenks, percussion ensemble director. “The importance of this I hear quite regularly for the parents — ‘This has been a saving grace for my child.’ They are so depressed not to be at school.”

Ingrid Malin, a junior at Mount Horeb High School, said the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras is a highlight of her week.