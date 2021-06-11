Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Dane County health department order to close schools

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday sided with private school parents and students in striking down a Dane County order from last August that sought to close all schools to most students to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The 4-3 decision — with all four of the court's conservatives in the majority — comes with the school year essentially over and as rising vaccination rates appear to have virus in abeyance. The court in September had also placed a temporary hold on the order, meaning religious schools were free to conduct in-person classes for almost the entire 2020-21 school year, as many did.
But the court's decision overturning the order on both statutory and constitutional grounds could resonate if there's a resurgence of a virus variant or a completely new pandemic in the future.
The court found that because state statute does not specifically allow local health officers to close schools during a public health emergency, Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich overstepped her authority, and it deemed flawed her reliance on a part of state statute that says people in her position can take all "reasonable and necessary" actions to protect public health.
"The power to take measures 'reasonable and necessary' cannot be reasonably read as an open-ended grant of authority," writes Justice Rebecca Bradley for the majority. "Doing so would swallow the rest of the statute and render it mere surplusage." Surplusage means an excess of words.
The court also found that for religious schools, Heinrich's order violated the Wisconsin Constitution's religious freedom guarantee, and it questioned her decision to shutter schools but not many businesses, colleges or child care centers.
The order from Public Health barred schools from offering in-person instruction for grades 3 through 12 until the county met certain benchmarks showing the coronavirus is better contained. In effect, it would have applied almost exclusively to private schools because public schools in Dane County had already decided to start the year online for almost all students in almost every grade.
The timing of the order — issued the Friday before many private schools in Dane County were set to start the school year — angered religious school leaders and parents who say it upended plans to offer parents a choice between online and in-person instruction.
Between Aug. 25 and Aug. 28, three separate petitions were filed against the order by more than 40 parents, independent and religious schools, and groups that back school vouchers.
