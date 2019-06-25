The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the state superintendent must seek permission from the governor before writing education rules, reversing a decision the court issued three years ago.
In a 4-2 vote — with Justice Shirley Abrabamson not participating — the Supreme Court overturned a 2016 decision and ruled the governor has oversight on the rule-making powers of the state superintendent. The decision strikes a win for conservatives, who have challenged the powers of the state superintendent position, which has been held by liberal candidates in recent years.
The lawsuit, filed by conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL, argued then-State Superintendent Tony Evers violated a new law, known as the REINS Act, in the fall of 2017 when he did not submit proposed rules to former-Gov. Scott Walker's administration for review.
In its decision, the court's conservative majority said the ability to write rules is a legislative function delegated by the state Legislature rather than a power coming from the state Constitution.
Lawyers for the Department of Public Instruction argued the issues raised in this case were identical to those brought up in a 2016 court decision that preserved the right of the state superintendent to create rules governing schools and teachers.
State agencies craft administrative rules to implement or interpret laws enacted by the Legislature.
In a dissenting opinion, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley argues nothing of substance in the arguments have changed since 2016 other than the makeup of the court, saying the decision is an "about-face."
In the 2016 case, the court decided the superintendent has the constitutional authority to act independently without oversight on rule-making. The 4-3 ruling saw two conservative justices, Michael Gableman and David Prosser, join two liberal justices to rule in favor of DPI.
Both Gableman and Prosser are no longer on the court.
Since the lawsuit was filed, Evers beat Walker to become governor. He appointed Carolyn Stanford Taylor to serve the remainder of the state superintendent term, which is up for election in 2021.
WILL sued DPI on behalf of two school teachers, a New London School Board member and the parent of a child at parochial school student.
Last year, the Supreme Court ruled Evers, who was seeking the Democratic nomination for governor at the time, was entitled to choose his own attorney in the case instead of being represented by an attorney from the Department of Justice, which then headed by Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel.