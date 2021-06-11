Wisconsin Supreme Court rules local health departments can't close schools

The dissent also questioned whether the court should have ruled on the Constitutional issue of religious practice at all, as Dallet wrote that the majority opinion “bulldozes its way through an unnecessary constitutional analysis.”

“It is well settled that we should avoid constitutional questions when we can resolve the case on statutory grounds,” Dallet wrote. “The majority offers no legal basis for deviating from that practice here. Thus, the majority's analysis of the petitioners' free-exercise-of-religion claim is wholly beside the point.”

Hagedorn dissented from part of his conservative colleagues’ majority opinion over how often the court should answer constitutional issues if a case can be decided on statutory grounds.

“We are not charged by the constitution to provide clarity whenever a constitutional question is unresolved,” Hagedorn wrote. “We are not empowered to ensure all constitutional violations are corrected.”

But in this case, he wrote, it was appropriate to go further because the religious liberty questions asked have repeatedly come up in cases around the country and “decision-makers should understand the legal requirements that must inform their decisions in this area.”

“Even though it is true that we need not address the constitutional question in this case, it is prudent to do so,” Hagedorn wrote. “These are important questions with immediate consequences far beyond this case.”

