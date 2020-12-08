Wisconsin Supreme Court hears case against COVID-related Dane County school closures

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard three consolidated cases against school closures Tuesday that challenged parts of Emergency Order #9, issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County, as well as the constitutionality of the order.

The order, issued in August and amended in September, required schools in Dane County to close to in-person learning for grades 3-12 to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Supreme Court issued an injunction that temporarily barred the order and allowed districts to offer in-person learning for that age range, in a 4-3 ruling as the court’s conservative-backed majority agreed to hear legal challenges after three groups of religious schools and parents appealed directly to the high court.

“No one claims that either the department of health services or local health officials are provided with direct statutory authority to do anything with respect to the control of communicable diseases other than what’s set forth in [Wisconsin statute] Chapter 252,” Richard Esenberg, counsel for the plaintiffs, said in his opening remarks.

This story will be updated

