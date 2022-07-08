Wisconsin Supreme Court denies anonymity for parents in lawsuit against Madison School District gender policy

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday declined parents' request to remain anonymous, and determined it was not appropriate for the court to rule on a temporary injunction to halt parts of the Madison School District gender identity policy.

In a 4-3 ruling Friday, swing conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joined by the court's three liberal justices determined parents' must disclose their identities to attorneys arguing the case and that the decision to halt the district's gender identity policy must be determined by the Dane County Circuit Court.

In the meantime, any decision by the state Supreme Court on the temporary injunction meant to halt parts of the district's policy would be considered moot, as the request for injunctive relief remains pending before the circuit court, Hagedorn wrote in the majority opinion. The decision effectively ended the injunction.

Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Frank Dallet, and Jill Karofsky joined Hagedorn. Justice Patience Roggensack, filed the dissenting opinion, joined by Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler and Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley.

In the majority opinion regarding parents' request to remain anonymous, Hagedorn wrote that the ordinary rule in Wisconsin and everywhere is that those availing themselves of the legal system should do so openly.

"While we protect certain vulnerable legal participants, such as children and crime victims, the business of courts is public business, and as such is presumed to remain open and available to the public," he wrote.

In arguments before the state Supreme Court in May, attorneys sparred over whether parents should be allowed to sue the school district over parts of its gender identity policy without identifying themselves or even proving they are residents of the district.

In May 2020, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ordered the parents’ names be disclosed to the school district attorneys, but as of May 2022, counsel for the district was still unaware of the plaintiffs’ identities.

"While a disappointing loss, the opinions still send a strong message that (the Madison School District) policy, and policies like it, violate parents’ constitutional rights. Three Justices would have held as much, while the four-Justice majority merely sent the case back to the trial court without commenting on the merits," Luke Berg, deputy counsel for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), said in a statement Friday.

On Friday, the state Supreme Court affirmed the circuit court's decision to allow the parents to proceed using pseudonyms publicly, while requiring that their true identities be disclosed to attorneys arguing the case.

"As to anonymity, we will discuss with the clients and it will be up to each client individually whether they want to proceed. But we do not consider this case done. Not by a long shot," Berg said.

WILL initially represented 14 parents, but that number had dropped to six by May.

The injunction's end

In September 2020, Remington temporarily suspended portions of the Madison School District’s guidance on gender identity that the group of unnamed parents and WILL sued to overturn.

The policy is a part of a 35-page guidance document on student gender identity, developed by the district in 2018 that covered topics including how to communicate with the family of transgender and non-binary students about their identity.

The document stated: “School staff shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardians and other school staff, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”

The guide also required staff to communicate with parents or guardians using the name and gender of a student in the district’s student information and records system. Students who are transitioning genders can have their names and genders changed in the system, but permission is needed by a parent or guardian.

“This might involve using the student’s affirmed name and pronouns in the school setting, and their legal name and pronouns with family,” the document said.

Remington granted a request from WILL, to bar the district from enforcing that part of its guidance related to when and how staff can speak to a parent about a child’s gender transition, while the case made its way through the court system.

The state Supreme Court's Friday ruling, on an injunction pending appeal, ended both the appeal and the injunction. The ruling sent the case back to the trial court with the tools necessary to effectively litigate the case: The identity of the plaintiffs.

"Today the majority opinion abdicates the court's responsibility, once again, by choosing not to address the critical issue on which this case turns: the constitutional right of parents to raise their children as they see fit," Roggensack wrote in Friday's dissenting opinion.

The next step for the plaintiffs would be to file an amended complaint that includes their identities under seal. Assuming the case goes forward, there will be some discovery and the court will set a schedule for a preliminary injunction motion, said Laurence Dupuis, ACLU of Wisconsin legal director.

“The important thing for our clients, members of student GSAs, is that the district's welcoming and safety first policies will be able to provide some protection to kids who want to be able to express their identity but have legitimate concerns about their parent’s responses," Dupuis said. "We’re looking forward to defending the policy in the trail court.”

Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds declined to comment on the Friday ruling.

"The recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision is only one related piece of additional pending litigation. Therefore, the district will not be providing comment until the entirety of these proceedings are completed," he said.