Wisconsin schools stay the course in latest report cards

School districts across Wisconsin largely held steady academically last year, according to statewide report cards the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released Tuesday. But the pandemic continues to cloud these measurements.

Of the 377 districts that received the annual report cards, 95% of them rated at least three stars, meaning they met expectations or scored higher than expected in 2021-22. The same percentage of school districts scored that high on the previous year's report cards.

All Dane County school districts met or exceeded expectations in 2021-22.

Report cards are an annual measurement of how school districts and individual schools are performing. They're largely informational grades, but they're a metric that is often used to determine what improvements can be made at both the district and state levels.

Report cards are just one way the DPI measures educational success, DPI spokesperson Abigail Swetz said. But they have helped shape the agency's latest budget requests, which include an increase to per-pupil funding, increase in the reimbursement rate for special education, additional mental health support in schools and school meals.

"That's where we think the improvement can really be made, and that's where we think we can keep moving the needle to try and make sure our students are getting what they need and able to achieve in the way we know they can," Swetz said.

The report cards are based on a combination of student achievement, academic growth, target group academics and data on whether students are on track to graduate.

They're based on a 100-point scale and are weighted for things like a district's high poverty rate or larger focus on academic growth in schools.

Their are five rankings: Five-star schools significantly exceed expectations, while schools earning one star failed to meet expectations.

Meeting expectations in Dane County

All 16 school districts completely or mostly in Dane County met or exceeded expectations, an improvement from the previous year.

The Marshall School District made big strides in boosting its rating above three stars after being the only district in the county to not meet all of its expectations last year.

The district's score improved from 54 last year, or a two-star "meets few expectations" rating, to 63 this year.

"The district and school report cards are improving thanks to the dedication, hard work and talents by our amazing scholars and staff," Superintendent Dan Grady said.

Those improvements are in part due to a new literacy and math curriculum, as well as a new system of support for students, Grady said.

The Waunakee School District maintained the highest-scoring report card in the county, though its score dropped slightly this year from 83 to 80.7, which knocked it from its five-star rating.

"It is nice when you are seeing the highest score in the county, and I think that reflects really to the hard work of our students and the exceptional professionalism and efforts of our teachers and really all of our staff," Waunakee Director of Communication and Instruction Tim Schell said.

But the drop in the district's score still indicates room for improvement, he said, and is an example of the impact the pandemic has had on students.

"We had individual students and we had groups of students that had greater need for support even before the pandemic. And the pandemic exacerbated that," he said, noting the district has focused particularly on outcomes for economically disadvantaged students.

The dip in scores for the district means, "we really need to continue to focus on our improvement efforts," Schell said. That includes updated elementary reading curriculum.

The Madison School District saw its score fall from 70.2 in 2020-21 to 67.5 in 2021-22, dropping it from “exceeds expectations” to “meet expectations."

Capital High School had the lowest individual school report card in the county at 19.2, which means the school has failed to meet expectations. The newer alternative high school's overall score was hurt by low scores on student achievement and chronic absenteeism, according to Capital High's report card. The school similarly had a score of 19.4 in 2020-21 but didn't have any scored report cards prior to the pandemic.

The next-lowest score in the county was 47.7, at Madison's Black Hawk Middle School.

Overall, nine Dane County school districts saw scores drop, while the other seven improved, though most of the differences were small.

Changes and controversy

This is the second year the DPI has released report cards since the pandemic disrupted learning in 2019-20, when no report cards were released. Because of the pandemic, the scores should be interpreted cautiously, the DPI said, although lately the report cards have been catapulted into political discourse.

Republican lawmakers pushed back on changes to the scoring metrics the DPI made after the start of the pandemic. Some accused the agency of purposefully inflating data last year, though the DPI has denied any bias in making the changes.

Last spring, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers blocked a GOP bill that would have required the state to revert back to pre-pandemic calculations for report cards.

On top of changing some of the pre-pandemic score goalposts, which lowered the minimum scores for most of the rankings (a "meets expectation" score range was moved from 63-72.9 to 58-69.9, for example), the state also changed one of its metrics.

The DPI started measuring target group outcomes in 2020-21 instead of measuring how schools were closing achievement gaps. This new metric focuses on a single, targeted group of students who are performing at the lowest levels. The change is designed to better focus on students with low test scores and to avoid big fluctuations in numbers from year to year.

"We believe that's a more stable and simple measure, and just a more useful tool for schools and districts to identify where they are in terms of those lowest performers in the school, and to help the school continue to improve," said Sam Bohrod, assistant director of the Office of Educational Accountability with the DPI.

In total, 269 school districts experienced no change from their 2020-21 scores, while 24 scored higher and 84 scored lower.

The DPI also gives report cards for individual schools in the state. There were 1,920 public schools that were able to be scored, and 1,619, or 84% of them met expectations or exceeded them. Some schools are unable to be scored because there isn't enough available data. According to the DPI,184 public schools, or 9%, were unable to be scored, and 228 private schools, or 58%, were unable to be scored.

There were 1,883 public schools that received report cards for both 2021-22 and 2020-21, and of those, 1,226 experienced no change in scores, while 231 moved up at least one rating category and 426 moved down at least one category.

Additionally, there were 163 private schools that were scored in 2021-22. Of those, 142 either met expectations or higher.

State report cards use up to three years of data to assess districts and schools. For this latest round of report cards, the DPI used data from 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2018-19, skipping the peak pandemic year when no report cards were produced.