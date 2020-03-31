45 Wisconsin school districts have asked for instructional hours to be waived amid COVID-19 pandemic

Less than two weeks into a statewide closure of schools in response to the new coronavirus, more than 10% of Wisconsin’s districts, including three with Dane County students, have asked the state Department of Public Instruction to waive a requirement to provide students with a set minimum number of instructional hours each year.

As of Monday afternoon, 45 of the 421 school districts in Wisconsin have asked DPI to forgo the annual instructional hours requirement. They include some of the state’s larger school systems, such as Kenosha and Sheboygan, and smaller districts including the 366-student Prentice School District in the North Woods.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Barneveld, Edgerton and Mount Horeb school districts are the only districts that cover parts of Dane County to request a waiver as of Monday afternoon, according to a list of districts provided by DPI.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison School District spokesman Tim LeMonds said in an email the district will “indeed be applying to DPI for a waiver” but said it hasn’t yet been submitted “as our focus has been on getting instructional online learning up and running.”