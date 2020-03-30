45 Wisconsin school districts have already asked for instructional hours to be waived

Less than two weeks into a statewide closure of schools in response to the new coronavirus, more than 10% of Wisconsin's districts, including three with Dane County students, have asked the state Department of Public Instruction to waive a requirement to provide students with a certain number of instructional hours each year.
As of Monday afternoon, 45 of the 421 school districts in Wisconsin have asked DPI to forgo the the annual instructional hours requirement. They include some of the state's larger school systems, such as Kenosha and Sheboygan, and smaller districts like the 366-student Prentice School District in the North Woods.
The Barneveld, Edgerton and Mount Horeb school districts are the only districts that cover parts of Dane County to request a waiver as of Monday afternoon, according to a list of districts provided by DPI.
Madison School District spokesman Tim LeMonds said in an email the district will "indeed be applying to DPI for a waiver," but it hasn't yet been submitted "as our focus has been on getting instructional online learning up and running."
While most districts build in extra days to the yearly school calendar to account for time lost to snow days or other situations, some schools — depending on when spring break was scheduled — may have already lost two weeks of instruction if they haven't yet made the move to online learning.
Gov. Tony Evers directed all public and private schools to close no later than March 18 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Dane County ordered schools shut on March 16.
DPI requires a minimum number of annual instructional hours: 437 for kindergarten, 1,050 for grades one through six, and 1,137 for grades seven through 12.
The education agency has said it will approve all waivers for instructional hours, but school districts still need to hold public hearings on the waiver. DPI is advising districts the hearings can be held virtually or as a teleconference.
Other Madison-area school districts that have asked for a waiver include Black Hawk, Dodgeville and Fennimore.
