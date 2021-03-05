Wisconsin school chief candidates Deb Kerr, Jill Underly clash on unions, vouchers

Underly said everyone wants schools open, but the larger districts face challenges that smaller ones do not, while noting the importance of vaccinating teachers.

One of the biggest contrasts between Kerr and Underly is the private school voucher program, which has been a litmus test in the state superintendent race for decades.

Underly wants to freeze enrollment in the programs, which divert taxpayer dollars to help public school students attend private schools. Kerr supports the programs and said she wants to bring all parties together to discuss a path forward.

“This has been an issue that’s divided us the past 40 years,” Kerr said. “That’s got to stop. ... I would work with people on both sides of the aisle to say what is fair, what is equitable, what are we going to do to make sure we serve all kids in Wisconsin.”