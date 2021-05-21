Wisconsin recognizes School Garden Day

“Each one is unique,” Larson said. “You just see each garden is different and is really shaped by the students and educators and community partners that work together in the garden.”

Gardens provide a variety of benefits, teachers and advocates said Thursday, including giving students hands-on experiences and helping them understand how food is created.

“The power of growing your own food is incredible,” said Wisconsin School Garden Network outreach coordinator Erica Krug.

Lake View physical education teacher James Kay noted that the school’s garden has a special box with a variety of garden tools and activities in it that serves as a great break for students needing a few minutes outside of the classroom. The forest out back serves a similar purpose, with students able to get out energy that makes it hard for them to focus on learning.

“It means everything when it comes to helping kids stay regulated,” Lake View behavioral education assistant Debbie Craig said. “It’s a time where they can just be a kid.”