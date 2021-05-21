 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin recognizes School Garden Day
top story

Wisconsin recognizes School Garden Day

LAKE VIEW GARDEN DAY 2

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Lake View Elementary School student Emery plant in the school garden as part of the Wisconsin School Garden Day on Thursday.

 Scott Girard | The Capital Times
Sign up for the Morning Update email newsletter

Four Lake View Elementary School students carefully walked across the log in the forest behind their school Thursday, tailed by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

LAKE VIEW GARDEN DAY 4

Lake View Elementary School students lead Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes across a log in the school forest as part of the Wisconsin School Garden Day recognition on Thursday.

Barnes was at the school to recognize Wisconsin School Garden Day, the third time Gov. Tony Evers issued such a declaration. State Rep. Samba Baldeh, state Sen. Melissa Agard and various school garden advocates joined Barnes as they toured the school’s outdoor facilities and planted with the students.

“Our state is a leader in garden-based education and it’s because of projects, programs like this where everybody can learn to value the natural world around them,” Barnes said. “As we emphasize outdoor activities, this is a great way to do it.”

According to the Wisconsin School Garden Network, this is the only state with an official declaration recognizing such a day. The state has more than 800 documented school gardens, all of which director Nathan Larson said offer a diversity of experiences for students.

“Each one is unique,” Larson said. “You just see each garden is different and is really shaped by the students and educators and community partners that work together in the garden.”

LAKE VIEW GARDEN DAY 3

State Rep. Samba Baldeh helps Lake View Elementary School student Taziar water a new plant in the school garden.

Gardens provide a variety of benefits, teachers and advocates said Thursday, including giving students hands-on experiences and helping them understand how food is created.

“The power of growing your own food is incredible,” said Wisconsin School Garden Network outreach coordinator Erica Krug.

Lake View physical education teacher James Kay noted that the school’s garden has a special box with a variety of garden tools and activities in it that serves as a great break for students needing a few minutes outside of the classroom. The forest out back serves a similar purpose, with students able to get out energy that makes it hard for them to focus on learning.

“It means everything when it comes to helping kids stay regulated,” Lake View behavioral education assistant Debbie Craig said. “It’s a time where they can just be a kid.”

LAKE VIEW GARDEN DAY 1

State Sen. Melissa Agard plants in the Lake View Elementary School garden with student Jayleen.

In that time, she said, they can learn valuable lessons like teamwork, negotiation, communication and cooperation when moving heavier objects or deciding what they want to create. Third-grade teacher Drew Greenhalgh’s class voted to plant cucumbers in the garden — they just beat out peppers in a heated debate, she said — and using the garden allows her to connect lessons in various subjects, like measuring growth, to real experiences.

“Giving them that experience is pretty enriching for them,” she said, adding that they have a “sense of pride” in taking care of their plants.

“And it’s fun,” Krug said. “It’s so fun.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scott Girard is the local k-12 education reporter at the Cap Times. A Madison native, he joined the paper in 2019 after working for six years for Unified Newspaper Group. Follow him on Twitter @sgirard9.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics