Wisconsin private schools weigh whether to accept federal pandemic relief money

But the board later decided to host a town hall meeting for staff and parents, engaging in a “spirited” and “robust” debate on the topic, she said. The community overwhelmingly supported accepting the money and was “comfortable with any associated risk in doing so.”

The board unanimously voted to keep the money on a Sunday evening in early May. The resignation of six board members was announced by Cichocki in another email at 7:32 a.m. the next day.

Davis declined to elaborate on the board members’ departures, saying only that the decision to keep the money preceded the resignations. He also said the board grappled with protecting the school’s ability to deliver a high-quality education and understanding the “constantly shifting” guidelines of the loan program.

Board chairman Bruce Bosben did not return two messages left in late May at his workplace.

Details scarce

It’s unclear how many other private Wisconsin schools received money through the Paycheck Protection Program. The U.S. Small Business Administration, which manages the program, has refused to release a full list of the loan recipients, information that several national media outlets are now suing to be obtain.