Wisconsin private schools ask state to reconsider coronavirus aid distribution

Charles Moore, the executive director for Impact Christian Schools, a group that includes Abundant Life, Lighthouse and High Point schools, was among the signers of the letter. He said that while MMSD officials have generally been good to work with and have seemingly “dealt with us by the guidance they’ve been given,” he sees a broader problem with DPI’s interpretation of the funding disbursement.

“Statewide, there are schools that have students that have been impacted by COVID that are beyond just students and families of poverty,” Moore said.

He said that while DPI chose to use the low-income measurement to distribute funds, that’s not what DeVos has said.

“When DPI administered the CARES Act funds, they chose to use the same method, but that’s not what the CARES Act as I understand it required,” Moore said. “What we’re asking is that the funds be distributed based on the way the act and the guidance from the Secretary of Education intended it.”