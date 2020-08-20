Wisconsin offers guidance on school response to COVID-19 outbreaks

“In other words, if a child is displaying mild symptoms, it may be best to send them home in case it is the beginning of a COVID-19 infection,” the guidance states. “This decision-making can reduce the risk of the virus transmitting to one or more students or staff in the school.”

If there is a student who feels sick while at school, DHS suggests using an isolation space until a guardian can pick the student up.

The guidance comes just a couple weeks before the school year is set to begin. Smiley said the document has "been in the works for quite some time" but they wanted to make sure it had the latest available information, including from other countries that have reopened schools.

“We have been getting real close to having this be released for a little bit now and we’re thankful to be able to release it here today so that schools have what they need to respond accordingly," Smiley said.

