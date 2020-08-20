Wisconsin offers guidance on school response to COVID-19 outbreaks

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services provided new guidance Wednesday for local public health departments to respond to potential COVID-19 cases in schools, as school begins in the coming weeks around the state.
While most Dane County school districts have announced plans to begin the year online, some are planning on some students attending in-person and many private schools plan to open for some in-person instruction. The guidance released Wednesday is full of best practices like sanitizing and social distancing, many of which were already part of other documents on school reopening amid the ongoing pandemic, but also include advice for how to handle outbreaks.
“With the disease activity we are seeing, the reality is that we will see outbreaks in schools once the school year starts,” said Traci DeSalvo, acting director of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “That’s why this guidance is so important.”
Some school districts that have opened for in-person instruction around the country have seen outbreaks and had to quarantine hundreds of students and staff, including in Georgia, where a photo of a crowded high school hallway went viral on Twitter. Most of the country’s largest districts plan to begin virtually, with the exception of New York City, though the teachers and principals unions there have pushed for at least a delay to starting the year with a mix of in-person and virtual learning as currently planned.
The guidance places some responsibilities on local health departments and contract tracers, but also acknowledges school staff will play a key role in investigating any outbreaks. Teachers are asked to pay attention to who a student comes in “close contact” with and nurses will have to respond when students show symptoms.
“Close contact” covers a variety of interactions, including direct physical contact like a hug, being within six feet of a positive case for at least 15 minutes and sharing items like a drinking glass or food.
The document's guidelines are not considered mandatory, as DeSalvo said they wanted to provide flexibility for local departments to determine best practices.
“We are trying to not be too prescriptive so we don’t have sort of a one size fits all because we know that schools and districts can vary,” she said.
The new guidance acknowledges the challenges of social distancing for younger students, who “may not be able to maintain strict social distancing, and case interviews may not reliably identify close contacts.”
“In these circumstances, the local health department may decide to quarantine classrooms/cohorts instead of individual students,” the guidance states. “In contrast, middle or high school aged youth are better able to maintain some level of social distancing. If a case is identified in this age group, a more refined approach to contact tracing would be warranted as not all individuals in the classroom may meet the definition of a close contact.”
DHS recommends schools notify all families and staff after any single confirmed or probable COVID-19 case is identified. The notification letter should outline the situation and describe the interventions in place and how officials are identifying new cases and potentially exposed people, but cannot identify the name of the person who is ill due to privacy laws.
School outbreaks, both K-12 and higher education, will also be included on the DHS facility investigation page, said Division of Public Health Interim Administrator Stephanie Smiley.
One key to the school year will be students and staff staying home if they feel sick, and the new guidance encourages staff to “use a liberal approach when determining whether to send a child home due to illness,” and having strong online options for students in those situations is important.
“In other words, if a child is displaying mild symptoms, it may be best to send them home in case it is the beginning of a COVID-19 infection,” the guidance states. “This decision-making can reduce the risk of the virus transmitting to one or more students or staff in the school.”
If there is a student who feels sick while at school, DHS suggests using an isolation space until a guardian can pick the student up.
The guidance comes just a couple weeks before the school year is set to begin. Smiley said the document has "been in the works for quite some time" but they wanted to make sure it had the latest available information, including from other countries that have reopened schools.
“We have been getting real close to having this be released for a little bit now and we’re thankful to be able to release it here today so that schools have what they need to respond accordingly," Smiley said.
