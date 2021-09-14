Wisconsin leaders discuss, celebrate community schools model at Hawthorne Elementary

“A true community school reaches what our education system has in terms of its highest ideals, which is everyone feeling safe and learning and growing as human beings so that we can get out of some of these messes that both our current and previous generations have kind of dug us,” Jones said.

He said the schools don’t “just look at the kid as a test score,” or evaluate teachers or parents on their students’ or child’s test scores.

“(It) actually looks at everyone involved in this as a human being, and figuring out what do you need,” he said. “Do you need health care? We're going to work on the health care. You need dental care? We'll work on the dental care. You need mental health supports? We're going to work on the mental health support.”

MMSD, MTI and NEA have partnered in recent summers to hold a "Building Powerful and Transformational Community Schools" summer institute for staff members to discuss and collaborate on ideas related to the model.

“No one person or one group or no one entity is going to solve the problems that we're confronting,” Jones said. “We're going to need everyone there and in our meeting today we discussed a lot of that, not just at Hawthorne but within MMSD and within our state.”

