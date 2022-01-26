Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission: Madison School District committed 'prohibitive practice'

The Madison School District committed a “prohibited practice” when it twice surveyed staff regarding wages leading up to pay negotiations ahead of the 2021-22 school year, and undermined the local teachers union, according to the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.

The commission’s hearing examiner said the district’s behavior bypassed and undermined the labor organization selected by the employees to collectively bargain over pay and that it is the labor organization’s role to seek employee input on a mandatory subject of bargaining—not the employer’s, in the commission's January 2022 decision.

The commission is ordering the district to notify all employees as well as district administrators and the Madison School Board of its decision. The commission is also requiring that the district affirm the law won’t be violated and local teachers union, Madison Teachers, Inc., won’t be undermined again, according to a release by Pines Bach, the firm representing MTI.

Pines Bach attorney Tamara Packard called the district’s actions “disturbing” in a statement, noting that this has become a pattern of behavior. The district settled a similar prohibitive practice dispute ahead of the 2020-21 school year - after the district sent out surveys regarding salary to all staff, including MTI members – in part on a commitment to bargain with MTI in good faith in the future.

The first of those two complaints, filed in June 2020, involved a survey sent by the district to teachers regarding potential budget cuts for the 2020-21 school year. The survey asked teachers if they would prefer a wage freeze or layoffs to stave off a potential $5 million to $9 million budget gap in the 2020-21 school year.

The union said the district used the survey in an effort to bypass MTI as the bargaining representative and threatened to eliminate 92 full-time educator positions and change staffing plans for the fall unless the union agreed to no increase in base wages for this school year.

The second complaint, filed in December 2020, involved an email sent by the district to employees that falsely asserted the School Board and MTI ratified an agreement to increase base wages for staff by 0.5%.

This story will be updated.

