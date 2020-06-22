Wisconsin education agency suggests small classes, face masks, shifted schedules for reopening

Online learning is recommended for the days students would not be in school when it's being cleaned or another group is attending. Class sizes for English-language learners, special education students, and talented and gifted students should be kept to 10 or fewer.

To prepare for when students and teachers do return, DPI and the State Emergency Operations Center is distributing 1,712,000 cloth masks and 3,581 no-contact, infrared thermometers to school districts this summer.

Madison is slated to get 53,000 cloth masks for its 27,000 students and 4,300 staff and 106 thermometers for more than 50 school buildings.

During a Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce webinar last week about schools reopening, John Ashley, president of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said some districts may not have the physical space to limit class sizes that promote social distancing or enough buses for students to maintain their distance.

Because of these constraints, Ashley said districts might have to adapt by having staggered start times or doing a round of in-classroom learning followed by several days off to deep clean buildings.