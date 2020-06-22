Wisconsin education agency suggests small classes, face masks, shifted schedules for reopening

Wisconsin's education agency suggests schools consider smaller class sizes, shifting schedules to reduce the number of children in a building at one time, and a focus on mental health supports and emotional well-being if students return to classrooms in the fall.
As districts use the summer to prepare for next school year, the state Department of Public Instruction rolled out Monday its guidance for reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 87-page document, referred to as Education Forward, goes over possible schedule setups, cleaning and staff considerations, and school building layouts and modifications that could minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
But DPI is also telling schools to be prepared to swiftly change plans next school — switching between in-person, physically distanced and online learning depending on the status of the pandemic.
"The next school year will likely be different from the learning environment students and teachers have grown accustomed to," State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in a statement.
DPI stressed the document — the state's first comprehensive guidelines on reopening schools — will be ever-evolving.
Schools were shuttered statewide in mid-March as the pandemic started intensifying across the country.
Throughout the spring, districts focused on transitioning to online learning to close out the 2019-20 school year and meet immediate needs of students, such as providing them with internet access and food. But districts have switched direction this summer to prepare for the 2020-21 school year.
Across the country, most school administrators are taking a wait-and-see approach to monitor the public health situation before deciding on the direction for the upcoming academic year.
A survey released last week by a national superintendent association found 94% of respondents were not yet ready to announce whether their schools would reopen or return to in-person learning in the fall.
The Madison School District is considering several options for next year, including a "hybrid" model of partially in-school and partially online. The district intends to finalize a decision in July, but administrators have stressed the need for "flexibility" to be built into the plan if a surge in virus cases means changes must be made.
DPI's guidance provides a set of non-binding recommendations for the 421 school districts, 26 independent charter schools and 792 private schools in Wisconsin. The agency encourages schools to work with local public health departments on restrictions and regulations specific to their area.
"Please know this guidance does not constitute a requirement for any district or school," the document says. "Instead, this information should be used as a starting point to be modified in collaboration with all stakeholders to fit each system's unique student population and needs."
The guidance assumes the coronavirus will continue to be transmitted until a vaccine is widely available, which DPI says could be a year to 18 months. It was developed with the help of the state Department of Health Services and several education groups.
Considerations to reopening
The guidance covers a range of topics and considerations districts should take into account when creating plans for 2020-21, such as how lunch will be served, whether visitors will be allowed in and how library book returns might be handled.
Some examples of DPI's suggestions include:
- Teachers' desks turned away from students to reduce transmission of the coronavirus and student desks spaced 6 feet apart
- Specialist teachers, such as art and music, brought into classrooms instead of students traveling to their rooms
- No-touch fixtures, including trash cans, installed in bathrooms.
DPI is recommending students and staff wear face masks as much as feasible, particularly at times people can't keep 6 feet apart.
Neighborhood centers and community organizations could also host students when in-person learning happens, limiting the number of children in one building, the guidance says.
Districts should also prepare for higher-than-usual staff absenteeism when having strict standards about not coming into work when someone feels unwell, the guidance says, and schools could consider seeking out retired teachers to fill temporary teaching shortages.
Teachers and staff who are at high-risk for the respiratory illness due to underlying conditions or age should be considered for non-classroom work, such as continued online teaching, or have modified job responsibilities to limit their risk.
To proceed with in-person school but maintain physical distancing and smaller class sizes, DPI suggested several examples of schedule changes districts can consider:
- Students in buildings four days a week with Friday used to deep-clean schools
- Going with an A/B weekly schedule where a group of students attend classes in-person one week and another group the following week
- Using a two-day model with a group of students in buildings Monday and Tuesday, cleaning on Wednesday, and a different group in Thursday and Friday
- Bringing elementary students back first and spreading out classes among other buildings while middle and high schoolers continue online learning.
Online learning is recommended for the days students would not be in school when it's being cleaned or another group is attending. Class sizes for English-language learners, special education students, and talented and gifted students should be kept to 10 or fewer.
To prepare for when students and teachers do return, DPI and the State Emergency Operations Center is distributing 1,712,000 cloth masks and 3,581 no-contact, infrared thermometers to school districts this summer.
Madison is slated to get 53,000 cloth masks for its 27,000 students and 4,300 staff and 106 thermometers for more than 50 school buildings.
During a Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce webinar last week about schools reopening, John Ashley, president of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said some districts may not have the physical space to limit class sizes that promote social distancing or enough buses for students to maintain their distance.
Because of these constraints, Ashley said districts might have to adapt by having staggered start times or doing a round of in-classroom learning followed by several days off to deep clean buildings.
"Local district administrators and school boards are going to have a myriad of tough decisions to make that's because the Department of Public Instruction guidance is a set of non-binding recommendations that will require school leaders to consult with local health departments on many aspects," Ashley said during the webinar.
This story will be updated.
