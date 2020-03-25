Wisconsin education agency cancels standardized testing for school year amid COVID-19 closures

Wisconsin students won't be taking any standardized state tests for the remainder of the year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forcing the closure of schools.

In an update Wednesday on the status of school assessments, the state Department of Public Instruction said on its website "due to the school closures and the evolving COVID situation, it is not possible to administer the statewide assessments for the 2019-20 school year. There will be no further state assessments this school year."

It means elementary and middle students won't be taking the Forward Exam or the Dynamic Learning Maps, or DLM, test, which is for students with significant cognitive disabilities.

Ninth and 10th grade students won't take the ACT Aspire assessment either.

Most 11th graders have already taken the regular ACT test, which is an admission requirement for some colleges, since the testing dates had been scheduled before schools statewide closed on March 18.

DPI was granted a waiver Monday from the federal Department of Education to forgo testing requirements.