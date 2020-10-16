Wisconsin DPI records a 3% drop in public school enrollment amid COVID-19 pandemic

Membership counts are calculated using rolling three-year enrollment averages and are included in a formula to dole out the state’s largest pot of money known as equalization aid.

A drop in enrollment this year — even if restored the next year — could affect how much money districts are eligible to raise from property taxes or receive in equalization aid, Rossmiller said.

“It’s going to have a lasting impact on school district finances,” Rossmiller said, adding his organization supports legislation that would hold districts harmless for the enrollment drops experienced this year.

Madison’s position

Despite losing about 1,000 students, Madison is in a more financially favorable position for state equalization aid.

In July, the district was estimated to lose $5.5 million in equalization aid, which at a 15% drop is the state maximum for how much a district can lose in a year. But in new funding numbers DPI released Thursday, Madison is now in line for a $1.7 million increase in equalization aid.