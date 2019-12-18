Wisconsin DOJ helping investigate hidden cameras found in Madison students' hotel rooms

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting police in Minnesota with an investigation into hidden cameras found earlier this month in the hotel rooms of Madison students when they were on a field trip.

The department's Division of Criminal Investigation is helping Minneapolis police look into the incident in which East High School students found the cameras in their rooms, said DOJ spokeswoman Gillian Drummond. She declined to say in what capacity the division is assisting.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said he did not know when the investigation could be completed, but it is considered a "priority investigation to our department."

In response to the incident, a district staff member was put on leave as a cautionary measure.

The Madison weekly Isthmus first reported Wednesday about DOJ's involvement in the investigation.

The Cottage Grove Police Department also is involved in the investigation, helping Minneapolis police execute a search warrant at a home in the village last week.

The East High students were on a field trip in Minneapolis Dec. 6-8. District spokesman Tim LeMonds has declined to specify the student group that went on the trip to protect the identities of students involved.

