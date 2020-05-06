WISC-TV will broadcast live virtual MMSD graduation ceremonies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Madison Metropolitan School District class of 2020 will be able to watch their graduation ceremonies at home in place of the traditional in-person event at the Kohl Center, though district officials hope to gather the group in person later in the year.

District officials announced the plan for WISC-TV to broadcast four hour-long ceremonies for the comprehensive high schools and a half-hour special for Shabazz and Capital high schools in a virtual news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The programs will air on June 12 and 13 in prime time and be streamed online, with a "graduation edition" of the channel's news program immediately before the Friday evening ceremonies. The programs will feature photos of graduating seniors and speeches from students, principals and keynote speakers.

“I know that this will not replace in-person graduation, but I think that this is going to be a very special event that we’re going to be putting on hand-in-hand with these partners," said MMSD chief of high schools Mike Hernandez.

WISC-TV news director Sarah Gray said they were looking for ways to incorporate various musical performances, as well.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.