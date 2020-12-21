Wingra School winter solstice observance brings light, hope to dark times

The winter solstice — a time to celebrate light and rebirth of the sun on the longest night of the year — took on new meaning this year for Wingra School.

In anticipation of today’s winter solstice, Wingra families walked with candles on a spiral path outside the school beneath a crescent moon on Thursday and Friday.

“It is a time to obviously honor the changing of the seasons and the year and we are preparing to leave for winter break,” said Debbie Millon, head of the school. “(This year) we are in pretty dark times.”

Given the “dual pandemic of COVID and systematic racism,” Millon said she hoped walking the path would be an opportunity to think about connections with others and acknowledge that no one is separated from the work of dismantling racism.

“You have that candle and you have that moment of silence with yourself to consider who you are and your role in the world and how we’re all connected,” she said. “What would it mean for Wingra School to walk that spiral ... to examine ourselves as a school and our role in the world. ... I hope that we are all in this together. We all need to look inward and outward.”