Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM INTO TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE EAST THROUGH THE AREA EARLY THIS MORNING, WITH SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 INCH OR MORE PER HOUR. LIGHT SNOW WITH BLOWING SNOW WILL THEN LINGER THROUGH THE REST OF THE MORNING, BEFORE TAPERING OFF INTO THE AFTERNOON. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 11 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, LOWEST SOUTHWEST OF MADISON AND HIGHEST NORTH OF MADISON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM CST TODAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL CONTINUE TO BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE INTO THIS MORNING. SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO THE MORNING COMMUTE ARE EXPECTED. LINGERING IMPACTS TO THE EVENING COMMUTE ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&