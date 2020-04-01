Window decorations offer recognition for essential workers, cheer during pandemic

Bethann Soiliman-Abdalla’s 10-year-old daughter has been “feeling a bit left out” as none of her parents get to stay home with her all day like some of her friends.
Soiliman-Abdalla, a nurse, wrote in an email to the Cap Times that she, her daughter’s father and both of her daughter’s step-parents all work in the health care field. But spending time with her daughter decorating windows recently gave Soiliman-Abdalla the “opportunity to talk with her about how some jobs even seeming small can make the biggest difference.”
The hearts now covering their front window in DeForest are part of a worldwide movement to recognize the essential workers working during the COVID-19 pandemic and give families something to drive around and search for. Various Facebook groups focused on the hearts total more than 850,000 members, who share photos of their own hearts or those they discovered while searching.
Soiliman-Abdalla had initially put a single heart on their front door, and her daughter asked what it was for. Soiliman-Abdalla explained it was “to show everyone that is still working we appreciate them for keeping everyone safe and keeping everything running.”
“I told her there are a lot of people that have some pretty tough jobs that they have to do right now and it’s hard for them to have to leave their families everyday to go to work,” Soiliman-Abdalla wrote. “I told her she could decorate the whole front window if she wanted to with all the colors to represent all the workers still working.”
Some groups have shared lists that show different-colored hearts recognizing different workers, with various colors directed toward construction, medical workers, law enforcement, delivery drivers, health department workers and others, though some of the lists vary in the specifics.
Allison Mosley and her family can look out the window daily and see construction tearing up their road on Madison’s east side. Tuesday, they decided to add the hearts to adjust the visual for both themselves and the workers outside.
“We have construction workers tearing up the road in front of our house for weeks now and now they... have the whole yard torn up so I figured give them something to smile at and give us something to look at outside of the construction,” Mosley wrote on Facebook of the colorful hearts she and her family taped to the front windows.
In Sun Prairie, Meghan Hasse, her husband and her 1- and 3-year-old children take “a daily drive around town to get out of the house, windows cranked down — fresh air blowing in — and searching for those happy hearts on neighbors' windows and front doors,” she wrote in an email to the Cap Times. It helps them “create a routine” for the kids, she said.
“It’s become a routine they look forward to and the kids reactions are that of excitement,” she wrote. “It’s great to know that despite being alone during this time, the community has come together. We continue to notice more and more hearts out there each day we go.”
She also is glad to see the “support to all the essential workers working each and every day on the frontlines,” including her husband, who has to work one day in the office each week.
Dane Arts Mural Arts muralist Amy Zaremba missed her work with that group — not only the art, but sharing in creating it with members of the community. Her walks through the Elvehjem neighborhood were beginning to feel “so dreary and quiet” as people began practicing social distancing, she said, so she decided to add some color.
Her windows are now adorned with colorful flowers she designed on paper and then posted to brighten the walks for others.
“I needed to make some art for myself and I wanted to kind of cheer people up a little bit,” she said. “It gives me kind of a little bit of meditation in my life. I see my neighbors stopping in front of the house and smiling; that’s all that really matters, right?”
She said she decided on flowers because she wants spring to be here sooner than the weather is allowing, and the flowers give off the sense of the new season. Her window is filling up to the point that she’s planning to continue designing the flowers, but instead of putting them up in her own house, leaving them on friends’ doorsteps to share in the decorating.
Angela Richardson, who is a visual artist, echoed the importance of art through a “pretty difficult, scary time.” She and her partner had been collecting the “ugly dolls” that are part of their display for years, keeping them in the basement without a purpose, and saw the movement of decorating windows as a great opportunity to put them to use.
“It actually felt really good to do this very small thing, a little gesture,” she said. “Even as we were putting it together, some people walking the dog down the block stopped and giggled and waved.”
Seeing those reactions and hearing from near east-side neighbors and friends virtually has helped confirm it was a good idea. She said she and her partner are still brainstorming what they might do next with the display, wanting to satisfy their new audience’s expectations.
“It feels like a gigantic collaborative art project that we all get to work on together,” Richardson said. “Using art to stay connected and to speak to one another in this moment is a really important thing.”
