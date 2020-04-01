Window decorations offer recognition for essential workers, cheer during pandemic

“I told her there are a lot of people that have some pretty tough jobs that they have to do right now and it’s hard for them to have to leave their families everyday to go to work,” Soiliman-Abdalla wrote. “I told her she could decorate the whole front window if she wanted to with all the colors to represent all the workers still working.”

Some groups have shared lists that show different-colored hearts recognizing different workers, with various colors directed toward construction, medical workers, law enforcement, delivery drivers, health department workers and others, though some of the lists vary in the specifics.

Allison Mosley and her family can look out the window daily and see construction tearing up their road on Madison’s east side. Tuesday, they decided to add the hearts to adjust the visual for both themselves and the workers outside.