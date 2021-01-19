‘Win-win’ attendance area swap between Madison, DeForest school districts up for discussion

A proposed attendance area swap between the Madison Metropolitan and DeForest Area school districts would shorten the commute for some future students.
Under an agreement both school boards will consider this month, MMSD would give an undeveloped 12.75-acre parcel near the airport and Sandburg Elementary School to DeForest in return for 61.3 acres of undeveloped farmland near Lakeview and Gompers elementary schools.
Without the change, any students living in future developments on the 61.3 acres would have to take long bus rides to get to a DeForest elementary school.
“There would be no elementary school close that would accommodate these families,” a memo to the Madison School Board explains. “Instead, these students and families would be negatively impacted because of the very long bus routes students would travel around the airport to attend school. However, if MMSD acquires this property, these same students would likely be able to walk to either Lakeview or Gompers, pending future Board assignments.”
The Madison School Board is set to discuss the attachment/detachment proposal Tuesday at its Operations Work Group meeting. Both boards will consider voting on the proposal at their respective Jan. 25 meetings.
“Based on evaluation of district staff at both DASD and MMSD, both parties are of the belief that the proposed boundary changes are a win-win economically for both districts and also aligns to both districts’ stated goals to better align school district and city boundaries over time,” MMSD staff wrote in the memo to the School Board.
The two parcels that would move to MMSD are both bordered by Packers Avenue on the east and Sherman Avenue on the west, one immediately to the north of the Whitetail Ridge neighborhood and the other immediately to the south. In return, the DeForest district would take on a parcel just west of I-90 and north of the Sandburg Woods neighborhood.
City of Madison Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, wrote in a Dec. 28 blog post that she and others had enough concerns about the potential busing to vote down a proposed early annexation and rezoning of one of the parcels that could now become part of MMSD in October.
“The social fragmentation and burden on families to have children attending school in another community is too great,” Kemble wrote. “Therefore, until and unless the land comes into MMSD, I argued that these areas are unsuitable for residential development, and my colleagues agreed.”
She was optimistic about a solution at the time, and wrote in an email Monday that she was “so proud to have been a part of this successful exercise in intergovernmental cooperation.”
“I have been working all summer and into the fall with MMSD to explore how a deal might be made with the DeForest School District to swap these parcels for other land closer to DeForest that is currently in the MMSD taxing jurisdiction,” Kemble wrote in December. “In an extremely rare turn of events, it seems that the two districts have come up with a plan they both consider to be a win-win which will bring the Raemisch Farm and CPI land into MMSD as soon as next month.”
Attachments and detachments among school districts are uncommon because property value and enrollment are major factors in budgets. But with all of the involved parcels undeveloped, there is no immediate loss or gain of students and the property tax loss for MMSD is small compared to its overall budget.
“While the current value of the land being detached from MMSD is higher than the current value of the land being attached from DASD, MMSD has a $31 (billion) tax base and the net loss of the taxes from the property being detached is approximately $100,000, an immaterial amount for MMSD,” the memo to the School Board states. “Future development of the land being attached to MMSD is expected to generate hundreds of more students than the property being detached.”
The memo also notes that making the swap now would “benefit MMSD’s future families because they will purchase their homes with the understanding that their families will become part of the MMSD family.”
“Both neighborhoods are economically and racially diverse neighborhoods, but the properties being gained are more likely to have affordable housing for families with children,” the memo states.
DASD director of business and auxiliary services Kathy Davis-Phillips wrote in an email that MMSD approached DeForest about moving the two parcels to Madison’s attendance area.
“The DeForest Area School District proposed exchanging these two areas for an area on the Southeast side of the DASD borders that is near an existing neighborhood that is already served by DASD,” Davis-Phillips wrote.
