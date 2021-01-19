‘Win-win’ attendance area swap between Madison, DeForest school districts up for discussion

She was optimistic about a solution at the time, and wrote in an email Monday that she was “so proud to have been a part of this successful exercise in intergovernmental cooperation.”

“I have been working all summer and into the fall with MMSD to explore how a deal might be made with the DeForest School District to swap these parcels for other land closer to DeForest that is currently in the MMSD taxing jurisdiction,” Kemble wrote in December. “In an extremely rare turn of events, it seems that the two districts have come up with a plan they both consider to be a win-win which will bring the Raemisch Farm and CPI land into MMSD as soon as next month.”

Attachments and detachments among school districts are uncommon because property value and enrollment are major factors in budgets. But with all of the involved parcels undeveloped, there is no immediate loss or gain of students and the property tax loss for MMSD is small compared to its overall budget.