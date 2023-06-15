A conservative Wisconsin law firm has filed a complaint with the federal government alleging the Sun Prairie Area School District violated Title IX in its handling of a March incident where a transgender female student reportedly showered in front of four freshman girls.

The district engaged in sex discrimination by not interviewing one of the freshman girls to see whether she had been denied equal access to educational programs, WILL said in the complaint filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.

The district's restroom and locker room policy for transgender student also doesn't prohibit sexual harassment, which would violate Title IX, WILL argues.

Patti Lux, a spokesperson for the Sun Prairie schools, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The district has described the characterization of the incident by WILL and conservative media outlets as "neither an accurate nor complete account of the incident." At the same time, the district has not commented on its own findings about the incident, citing student privacy laws.

An email attached to WILL's complaint from Sun Prairie East Principal to Renee Coleman to one of the freshman students' parents reads: "Let me apologize again for the incident that occurred with your daughter."

"Let me reiterate that the situation your daughter was in should not have happened and we will continue to work to ensure no one has a similar experience," Coleman said.

Attached to the message is the district's policy on restroom and locker room use by transgender students.

The policy, in-line with federal guidance, permits transgender students to use a bathroom facility that corresponds to their gender identity.

In a different email attached to the complaint, a Sun Prairie schools official said the freshman girl had not been interviewed because she wasn't immediately identified as being involved in the locker room incident. By the time she was identified, the District had already "established the facts of what occurred," said Nick Reichhoff, the District's director of student policy and school operations.

In a May 10 email to families, Superintendent Brad Saron said the District is working to better explain how it supports LGBT students, families and staff all while communicating about the locker room incident.

"School districts across the state and nation must balance the dual goals of supporting transitioning students (transgender, non-binary and gender-expansive students) while also protecting the privacy interests of all students," Saron said.

The complaint comes amid an ongoing national battle over transgender rights and identity, particularly those of transgender children.

WILL has previously waded into the issue on the legal front. The law firm represented a Madison parent who sued the Madison School District in 2020 over the District's policy on communicating to the families of transgender and nonbinary about their identities.

