Wild Warner: Scouts help save trees — and the beavers destroying them — at urban park on Madison's North Side

Scouts came to the rescue in a new effort at Warner Park aimed at saving both the trees and the colony of beavers living there.

Members of some North Side Scout troops and other volunteers installed fencing around trees in the park’s lagoon area Sunday through a project organized by Wild Warner. It’s an alternative to the controversial trapping that has been tried before to stop beavers from destroying trees.

“We wanted to protect the lagoons, we wanted to protect the beavers and we wanted to protect the trees,” said Marie Jacobson, Wild Warner volunteer coordinator, who is overseeing the project. “We wanted to honor the wild side of Warner Park.”

One of the challenges of the project, however, was finding enough volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been more difficult to get volunteers from community groups that have always worked with the organization, Jacobson said.

Then Wild Warner member Dolores Kester said she would ask Stedman Windsor-Engnell, the Scout who helps her with gardening, and he expressed interest and contacted his troop. Jacobson, whose two sons are Eagle Scouts, said she would work with the troop to organize the effort.

“It fills community service hours for these kids,” Jacobson said.