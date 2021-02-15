Wild Harvest Nature Connection

The temperature was hovering around 2 degrees and frost was in her hair, yet Sena Pollock didn’t seem fazed about the prospect of spending six hours learning outside.

“My feet are cold right now and I don’t like that, but once we get to group camp we’ll probably play a running game and I’ll warm up,” said Pollock, an eighth-grader. “We play a lot of really fun games.”

Other students at Lake Farm County Park on Thursday also mentioned running games as a key for surviving during the weekly program at the park for homeschoolers.

Another component was the fire built at a group campsite midday. Creating fire by friction was another testament to the hardiness of this group of students ages 12 to 16. Ninth-grader Freddie Callister-Craig worked hard at a hand drill, using his bare hands to spin a wooden drill-shaped piece inside a hole in a wood board as he tried to ignite some dried tinder. Smoke was produced, but it was not enough. But he enjoyed working at something difficult to do in cold weather.

“I like getting better at the hand drill so I can make fires. It’s fun to be able to do that without matches,” he said.