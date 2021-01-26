Why did most local schools opt for a snow day instead of online learning?

The unpredictable nature of a snowstorm that pummeled southern Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday left little time for some local schools to pivot to online learning — leaving most students with a classic snow day.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic creating a digital option for school that doesn't require traversing dangerous, snowy roads, most schools in Dane County and the surrounding areas canceled all classes Tuesday because of the weather.
Madison Metropolitan School District, which has all grades attending online-only classes, was one of the few exceptions. The district closed all buildings and in-person activities, but digital classes continued as scheduled.
"MMSD is already in an all virtual instructional model and today's weather event had very minimal impact on our students and staff, and we did not see the need to disrupt the continuity of learning for our students," district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.
But for schools that are having in-person classes or functioning with a hybrid of online and in-person classes, the decision was trickier.
The Waunakee Community School District was planning to bring grades five through 12 back into the school buildings for the first time Tuesday, with a plan for a rotation of in-person and remote learning days. But District Administrator Randy Guttenberg said the snowstorm took his district by surprise.
To change the plan and have online learning Tuesday, the district would have had to decide Monday afternoon to give staff time to prepare and send learning materials home with students.
As of Monday afternoon, Guttenberg said he was expecting the storm to deliver just 2 to 3 inches of snow because forecasters were predicting the storm could veer south into Illinois.
"Our thoughts were that this was not going to be a storm that’s going to impact our ability to run school," Guttenberg said. "And obviously overnight the storm tracked further north, and brought significant snow and travel challenges."
By daybreak, several inches of snow had accumulated with more expected throughout the morning and afternoon, including 4 to 7 inches in the Madison area, according to the National Weather Service. Gusty northeast winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour made conditions even more dangerous, creating snow drifts along the roadways.
Since the storm became more powerful than expected overnight, Guttenberg said it "wasn't possible" to switch to online.
"This was a timing issue for us," Guttenberg said.
Belleville School District Administrator Nathan Perry said his district was also caught off guard.
"We didn’t think we were going to get that much snow," he said. "The wind really surprised us."
Belleville's schools operate on a split schedule, with about half of the middle and high school students starting the week at home then coming into school for the second half of the week, and vice versa for the other group of students.
Perry said the students who were expecting to come into school Tuesday wouldn't have had their Chromebooks and school materials needed for online learning. He said the district didn't know enough about the storm Monday afternoon to cancel classes.
"We have to make that determination really early the day before," Perry said.
The Sun Prairie Area School District, also using a hybrid learning model for some students, had similar problems.
"Due to the weather we are canceling school today," Sun Prairie schools said in a Facebook post. "We will not have virtual learning either as we were not able to make sure that all students have the materials needed."
Other school districts had different reasons for canceling school.
Raechelle Belli, spokesperson for the Verona Area School District, said it was part of her district's reopening plan to handle snow days similar to pre-pandemic times. The district has had in-person hybrid learning for some students since earlier in the school year, and was planning to bring more students to that model Tuesday until the snow prompted the cancellation of all classes.
The district's policy is to cancel school for the first snow day, but transition to remote learning if the storm persists for more than one day, Belli said.
The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District was one of the few districts in Dane County still fully online Tuesday. But district spokesperson Perry Hibner said the district still canceled class.
"As of today everybody was still virtual, however, that doesn’t mean there aren’t students in our schools," Hibner said.
Hibner said some students, particularly those who don't have internet at home or those with disabilities who need extra support, still come into the schools in person.
If the school building was closed but online classes continued, Hibner said those students who are "already marginalized" would miss out on a day of learning.
"One of our goals has been to make sure that we don’t increase those opportunity gaps," Hibner said.
In addition, about 100 juniors were supposed to come to the building to take the PSAT, and some teachers were coming in to prepare for elementary school students to return Feb. 1.
"We didn't feel it was safe for people to be on the roads," Hibner said.