Why did most local schools opt for a snow day instead of online learning?

Belleville's schools operate on a split schedule, with about half of the middle and high school students starting the week at home then coming into school for the second half of the week, and vice versa for the other group of students.

Perry said the students who were expecting to come into school Tuesday wouldn't have had their Chromebooks and school materials needed for online learning. He said the district didn't know enough about the storm Monday afternoon to cancel classes.

"We have to make that determination really early the day before," Perry said.

The Sun Prairie Area School District, also using a hybrid learning model for some students, had similar problems.

"Due to the weather we are canceling school today," Sun Prairie schools said in a Facebook post. "We will not have virtual learning either as we were not able to make sure that all students have the materials needed."

Other school districts had different reasons for canceling school.