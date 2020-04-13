Why are only 15% of Madison's low-income students getting free meals from district during COVID-19 closures?

There was a peak Thursday of 400 children picking up meals, McLimans said, which he guessed may have been due to a slice of cheese pizza from Ian’s Pizza being a big draw.

“We’ve been ramping up our ability to serve, so that has certainly been filling a much needed gap,” McLimans said.

For students living in certain East Side neighborhoods, the Goodman Community Center is delivering dinners to their doorsteps.

Becky Steinhoff, the center’s executive director, said about 300 school-aged children living in the Worthington Park and Brentwood neighborhoods, along with certain apartment buildings in the Union Corners development, are having daily dinners delivered to their homes.

The center has the capacity to feed about 600 students dinner, she said.

McLimans said families may not want to go out to locations to get food that are far from where they live for safety reasons, lack transportation or may want to limit the number of trips they take outside of home.

Another way The River is getting food to students out of school is through its regular food pantry, where at least 45% of the people who use it have children, he said.