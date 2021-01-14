Who is on the ballot in the crowded state superintendent race?

Krull: “This is a really good opportunity for us right now to look at the structures of what is failing inside of our system, and not just do little things that cut across the edges but really look at the whole system.”

Underly: “All kids, regardless of zip code, they need 21st Century classrooms, they need air conditioning, they need learning environments where they can learn and teachers can teach and they need technology.”

How do you plan to make students feel safe in school, including Black students and students of color, LGBTQ+ students and students with disabilities?

Briggs: “We need to make sure that we continue to adequately fund our public schools so that every single student gets what they need to feel a sense of belonging and success in our schools.”

Fenrick: “It’s all about building relationships.”

Gunderson: “This has to be a ‘we’ problem. These are consequences of an entire state and a society that lives in a world of ‘I.’”

Hendricks-Williams: “If you look at my Student Bill of Rights, when we implement my policy … our students will feel welcome.”