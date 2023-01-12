Who gets the money? One City's closure complicates funding for it and Madison Schools

Administrators from One City Schools and the Madison School District worked with state officials Wednesday to unravel the financial implications of the unexpected midyear suspension of One City’s high school programming.

Citing staff shortages, the One City charter school announced last week it was abruptly suspending its ninth and 10th grades, forcing 62 students to find other schools. The Madison School District opened emergency enrollment to accept the 51 students who live in the Madison attendance area, but it’s not a given that those students will enroll in Madison public schools.

So far, only about a dozen of the soon-to-be former One City students have enrolled in the Madison School District, according to district spokesperson Tim LeMonds, and the district is in contact with the other families who also are expected to enroll.

The 11 One City high-schoolers not living in the Madison School District are spread across the Marshall, Sun Prairie, Verona, Middleton-Cross Plains and Monticello school districts.

The question now at hand — who gets what state funding for the students leaving One City — is complicated by a scheduling quirk.

One City plans to shutter its high school classes on Jan. 20, to coincide with the end of the second quarter.

But that’s one week after the statewide enrollment count that partly determines funding for schools. That means if all of the One City students who intend to enroll in the Madison School District aren’t there by Friday, the district could miss out on some state funding for those students, even though the district would be educating them mere days after the deadline.

The situation is “fluid,” with “a lot of moving parts,” Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction spokesperson Chris Bucher said.

A lot of state funding that Wisconsin schools receive each year depends on enrollment.

But public school districts and independent charter schools use enrollment differently to calculate funding.

Fall and winter

There are two enrollment counts a year: One on the third Friday in September, and another on the second Friday in January, which is this week.

Independent charter schools like One City receive four payments from the state throughout the fiscal year based on that year’s enrollment.

These funds are the primary source of state aid for independent charter schools, Bucher said, and are based on a rate set by the state (this year’s is $9,264 per student) multiplied by how many students are enrolled.

If a student is enrolled in the charter school on the first enrollment count day, but not on the second, that school would only receive half of the payment per student, or $4,632 in this case.

But school districts use the average enrollment data from the previous three years to determine their general aid, not just current year enrollment data. So, the impact of Friday’s enrollment count will play out over the next few years.

Therefore, Bucher said, it’s “difficult to speculate” on the financial impact of the One City situation.

Caire’s stance

One City founder and CEO Kaleem Caire said in an opinion piece penned to the Cap Times on Wednesday that the charter school will not count the ninth- and 10th-graders in its count this Friday.

“We could do this, but we won’t,” he said.

One City officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Wisconsin State Journal about the financial impact of this closure.

The DPI offers flexibility for districts when there is no school on an enrollment count day, like for a snow day or other unforeseen circumstances, according to its website. It’s unclear if there are exceptions for other events, but when asked if Madison would receive any leeway because of the One City closure, Bucher said “our pupil count guidance remains the same. A pupil can only be counted if they meet the statutory guidelines.”

Because One City doesn’t plan to count these students any longer, the charter school’s funding is likely to drop by about $287,184.

Not so simple

But because the funding calculation for public school districts and charter schools isn’t identical, it’s not as simple as DPI cutting Madison a check next week for that amount. Instead, this addition of more students would likely be seen down the road with Madison not having to share as much of its general aid with the charter.

“Details on the financial impacts for MMSD as a result of One City’s closure have yet to be determined,” LeMonds said.

It’s also not set in stone where the dozens of students shut out of One City will go to school next, either, making it hard to predict which way the funding will stretch.

All this to say: The financial picture for this situation is still fuzzy.

“Students could theoretically enroll in MMSD or another Dane County district. They could theoretically enroll into another [independent charter school], or a private school, or open enroll out to another district. They could also home school,” Bucher said. “We do not have a clear picture of this and possible financial impacts until the headcount is run and the reported information is certified and considered final.”

