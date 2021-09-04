Who are you calling a Karen? New ethnic label on enrollment form prompting double takes

The word appears on an online district enrollment page that asks parents to check a box for their student’s ethnicity. Check the “Asian” box and a drop-down menu appears with boxes for “Chinese,” “Filipino,” Karen” and five other Asian groups, along with “unknown,” “other” and “decline to indicate.”

Similar drop-down menus appear for “Hispanic or Latino,” “American Indian or Alaska Native” and “Black or African American” (but not “White” or “Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander”).

A screen shot of the page showing the Asian options caused a small stir when someone posted it to Facebook on Tuesday.

“I tried working behind the scenes to remedy this,” wrote Angela Jenkins, a former Madison City Council candidate. “I checked today and it has not been resolved. This is not acceptable. Where is the quality check and more importantly, who approved this?”

Subsequent comments expressed surprise or asked for more context. But several also correctly noted that Karen is an ethnic group.

School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen also chimed in, saying she had been trying to get the matter fixed for days by having a memo sent explaining Karen is an ethnic group. She did not say to whom the memo would be sent.