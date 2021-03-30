Which students are returning to which schools in MMSD?

The district has not released the results of the more recent survey. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email he expected they would be released in mid-April.

Here are some highlights of the school-by-school data and an interactive map to see the demographics at each elementary school:

Black students most likely to return at 12 schools

Of the district’s 32 elementary schools, 12 had Black students as the most likely to return, in contrast to what has happened in some districts around the country.

Shorewood, Henderson, Emerson, Lake View, Schenk, Stephens, Lindbergh, Lowell, Midvale, Lapham, Lincoln and Marquette elementary schools all saw Black respondents to the return survey have the highest percentage of returners.

At some of these schools, either the Native Hawaiian/Pacific Island or American Indian/Alaska Native demographics were at 100% with a small number of students in those demographics.

Hispanic/Latino students most likely to return at four schools

Another four of the district’s elementary schools saw students identified as Hispanic/Latino as the most likely to return.