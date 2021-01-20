'When you see it, then it’s more tangible': Black Girl Magic founder delighted by examples of excellence at inauguration

When Rosa Thompson was growing up, inauguration ceremonies looked quite different than what was on display Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office.
Andrea Hall, a Black, female firefighter opened the ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance — both spoken and in sign language.
Harris took her oath and became the first woman, first Black woman and woman of South Asian descent to hold an elected White House position. Former First Lady Michelle Obama was seated nearby.
And 22-year-old youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, another Black woman, read her poem, "The Hill We Climb," becoming the youngest inaugural poet ever.
“There’s just so many role models for our young girls, for our young kids in general, just to see that people can make it to the White House,” said Thompson, who founded the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Black Girl Magic program. “Black people can make it to the White House, it’s not a one-and-done thing. A Black woman can make it to the White House.”
The example for young, Black girls today is “wonderful,” Thompson said, calling it a “different world” than the one in which she grew up.
“Our whole purpose of Black Girl Magic is that our girls can dream big, that they can be whoever they want to be, go wherever they want to go, and to connect them with those role models,” she said. “It’s getting easier and easier to just turn on the TV and see those role models and not have to search as much for them.”
Activism was already a topic for the “sister circles” that Black Girl Magic held virtually this fall, in which elementary-aged Black girls were connected with Black women in the community to talk weekly over a four-week program. Thompson said she’s already got an idea of one topic when the circles resume.
“Of course, when we do our second sister circles Amanda Gorman will be front and center,” she said. “We will be talking about her, we will be listening to her poem.”
Harris’ position is especially meaningful because “she’s lived some of the things that we would say is a Black experience,” Thompson said, noting the vice president attended a Historically Black College and University (Howard) and was part of a Black sorority.
“The way she represents Black culture, a Black woman with advanced degrees and making it to the vice presidency, it’s amazing,” Thompson said. “I never imagined I would see it, and seeing it is beautiful. The representations of all parts of her family, her blended family.”
Thompson also hopes to talk with students about how these women achieved their positions.
“People don’t just get places when you see them; there’s a lot of hard work,” she said. “There’s a lot of pitfalls and mistakes along that journey before you get to where we see them at the top of their profession or career.”
The ripple effects of Wednesday’s ceremony will last a long time.
“You can always dream and imagine that you can get some place, but when you see it, then it’s more tangible,” Thompson said. “Our girls can now see Amanda Gorman and Andrea Hall and Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama.
“They can see these women in these positions and know that it’s tangible.”
And, Thompson stressed, any of them would be welcome in Madison if they wanted to meet some of her Black Girl Magic students.
“We would welcome any one of them to Black Girl Magic,” she said, laughing with a glimmer of hope.
