'When you see it, then it’s more tangible': Black Girl Magic founder delighted by examples of excellence at inauguration

The example for young, Black girls today is “wonderful,” Thompson said, calling it a “different world” than the one in which she grew up.

“Our whole purpose of Black Girl Magic is that our girls can dream big, that they can be whoever they want to be, go wherever they want to go, and to connect them with those role models,” she said. “It’s getting easier and easier to just turn on the TV and see those role models and not have to search as much for them.”

Activism was already a topic for the “sister circles” that Black Girl Magic held virtually this fall, in which elementary-aged Black girls were connected with Black women in the community to talk weekly over a four-week program. Thompson said she’s already got an idea of one topic when the circles resume.

