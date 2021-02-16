What you need to know about the Madison School District reopening plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

How will specials classes like art, music and physical education be taught?

Specials classes will remain entirely virtual to avoid the teachers having to interact with multiple groups of students daily. Students in the building and those at home will participate in these classes via their Chromebooks.

Will teachers be vaccinated?

No, teachers will not all be vaccinated by the time school reopens for in-person learning. Some school staff have already been vaccinated, but the majority of teachers and other staff members are in Wisconsin’s “1b” vaccination group, which is expected to become eligible beginning March 1. However, the state is still working to vaccinate those currently eligible, including everyone over the age of 65.

While students will return in a phased manner, all staff at the elementary level will be asked to return to their classrooms at the same time. District spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email last week that higher grades will follow the same pattern — when one middle school grade is in-person, all teachers will be, and the same for high school.