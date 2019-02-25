If this spring’s election has a watchword, it may well be “equity.”
Mayor Paul Soglin said he wants to extend his record-setting 14 years in the mayor’s office because he wants to continue to promote racial equity. Challenger Satya Rhodes-Conway says, “I’ll make sure we consider racial equity in every investment we make.”
Madison School Board candidate Ananda Mirilli has worked as an “equity consultant” for the state Department of Public Instruction, and the mayoral primary included write-in candidate Toriana Pettaway, whose official title with the city of Madison is “racial equity coordinator.”
In the weeks leading up to the April 2 general election, many candidates will no doubt promise to promote equity. But what does equity mean, exactly? And what does it look like in policy?
Understood broadly, equity refers to equal opportunity for Madison’s growing population of people of color, in particular, black Madisonians who, on average, fare worse than whites in academics, employment, income, incarceration and a range of other metrics.
But increasingly, candidates and policymakers are speaking of equity in terms of outcomes.
Equity is “both a means and it’s also a goal,” said Mirilli, a Brazilian immigrant who is running for Seat 5 on the School Board. “There’s always another layer of equity we can achieve.”
She and other candidates say equity means giving students what they need, as opposed to giving every student the same thing. Mirilli envisions classrooms where a teacher in cooperation with other educators can meet the needs of every student — from the struggling to the advanced, all in the same classroom.
“You’re giving people the support that’s most relevant to them,” said Ali Muldrow, who is black and is running for Seat 4 on the School Board. Muldrow and Mirilli have coordinated their campaigns.
“Equity is about giving everybody a common opportunity,” said School Board Seat 3 candidate Kaleem Caire, who is black. “For some people, equity requires a little more.”
“Where you start often dictates where you finish in Madison,” he said, and part of equity in the schools is, for example, making sure that students aren’t barred from trying certain sports or taking certain school trips because their families can’t afford them.
Mirilli’s opponent for Seat 5, incumbent TJ Mertz, who is white, points to his membership on the Madison School District’s Equity Task Force in 2006-07. It came up with a definition of the word: “Equity assures full access to opportunities for each (Madison School District) student to achieve educational excellence and social responsibility.”
Since then, the district in 2017 began promulgating a definition of “educational equity” as the “intentional distribution of district resources amongst schools, students and staff based on what each needs to achieve universal goals.”
“Focusing on equity means listening to and working with communities of color and our staff to give them voice and power in school improvement, and ensure all children in our district achieve their fullest potential,” said Cris Carusi, Caire’s opponent for Seat 3 on the School Board, who is white.
Soglin, who is white, said “equity is opportunity” and pointed to his administration’s work to bring bus service to the remote, lower-income Owl Creek neighborhood on the city’s Southeast Side.
Without it, he said, residents faced a range of disadvantages residents in other parts of the city didn’t — from not being able to get to work to students not being able to participate in after-school activities because there was no bus to take them home once the school bus had left at the end of the school day.
“So providing bus services there ... is an example of an equitable solution,” he said.
Rhodes-Conway did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this story.
‘Overlapping gaps’
While all of the candidates say closing racial achievement gaps should be a priority, some say reducing equity to matters of simple racial categories can have its drawbacks.
“I’m not going to change the education policy to make the numbers work,” said David Blaska, Muldrow’s opponent for Seat 4 on the School Board, who is white. “I don’t know how you teach African-American math.”
Mertz notes there are achievement gaps between white students and black students who aren’t low-income, and between low-income black students and black students from better-off families.
“So that’s two gaps right there,” he said. “Are they overlapping gaps? Certainly. Are they identical? No.”
Focusing solely on race “leads you away from understanding things,” he said.
Similarly, Caire said that there are “people of color who are privileged,” and “Madison has to stop just looking at what we look like ... and look at what we’ve done.”
Noting that Pettaway initially blamed “some White Supremacy BS” for her failure to gather enough signatures to get on the ballot, Blaska said: “This equity thing we’ve been going on leads to Toriana Pettaway. ... Every foul-up that she makes she attributes to racism.”
Equity or identity?
Dovetailing with the campaigns’ focus on racial equity has been the sometimes explicitly stated assertion from candidates and supporters that a candidate’s race trumps other qualities when it comes to closing racial disparities.
The bluntest of these assertions came from Pettaway, whose campaign manager a little more than a week before the Feb. 19 primary asked the candidates challenging Soglin to drop out and coalesce around Pettaway, arguing a woman of color with expertise in racial equity social justice was best equipped to tackle those issues.
None of the other candidates — including an Indian-American man and a black man — agreed to do so.
In a similar vein, UW-Madison journalism professor Sue Robinson — author of a book about how race shapes public discourse in progressive communities, including Madison — wrote in a Jan. 31 column in The Capital Times that Madison was at a moment of “racial reckoning” and that the School Board’s three candidates of color deserved voters’ support.
Mirilli and Muldrow identify as progressives, and Caire as an independent. And while Caire runs the publicly funded independent charter school One City Schools, Mirilli and Muldrow oppose independent charters — although Muldrow’s children attend Madison’s other independent public charter, Isthmus Montessori Academy.
Robinson declined to address policy differences among the three. Whites no longer make up a majority of district students, and she said the three “better represent Madison’s school population than the current make-up of the board.”
“Race needs to factor into every single decision being made on the board,” she wrote in her op-ed.
Mirilli said if the voters want to continue to have a school district that’s good for whites but not students of color, “they should still vote for white candidates,” then modified that to say they should continue to vote as they have in the past.
She said her experience as someone who has been undocumented in the United States and experienced poverty and racism “sets me apart, to have a better understanding (of) an oppressive community,” she said.
Mertz acknowledged that non-white School Board members can have an advantage connecting with non-white constituents but rejects the notion that he can’t understand the experiences of a range of students.
“I don’t have to be trans to identify language that might be difficult for transgender students,” he said.
Soglin points to a 2018 Brookings Institution report that found that of the nation’s 100 largest metro areas, Madison ranked ninth in inclusive economic growth, or growth that extends to people of varying ethnic backgrounds.
He said people of color “will feel a greater compulsion to address” issues of race and racial disparities, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t whites who can’t do the same thing.