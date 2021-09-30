What options remain for renaming James Madison Memorial High School?

Technical difficulties Wednesday delayed the planned public hearing on the four remaining names under consideration for James Madison Memorial High School.
That gives members of the public more time to share written feedback or plan to speak to the committee in charge of making recommendations to the School Board. The public hearing is now set for Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.
That group has narrowed an initial list of 24 community submissions to four: Memorial High School, Darlene M. Hancock Memorial High School, Vel Phillips Memorial High School and Bruce Dahmen Memorial High School.
The committee will recommended its choice to the School Board but is able to forward up to four names. The board will make the final decision, and may decide not to change the name at all.
Here is an explanation of the four remaining name options:
Vel Phillips Memorial High School
Phillips’ name was the first floated as an option, when former student Mya Berry suggested the name in a renaming proposal the School Board accepted last August.
"To have a high school named after Vel Phillips would feel like a step in the right direction for the community," Berry wrote in an email to the Cap Times at the time. "Instead of honoring historical figures that oppressed and enslaved Black Americans, we will have a school respecting the life of a woman who worked toward bridging racial gaps right here in Wisconsin.
"I also think it is significant to credit a Wisconsin leader as the new name, to demonstrate the possibilities that exist to Black and Brown students specifically."
Phillips, who died in 2018, has a long list of “firsts” on her resume, as the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School, the first female and first Black person elected to the Milwaukee Common Council, the first female judge in Milwaukee County, and the first female and first Black person elected to a statewide office in Wisconsin, becoming the secretary of state.
She has a dorm on the UW-Madison campus named in her honor and could soon have a statue outside the state Capitol building.
Bruce Dahmen Memorial High School
The late Dahmen was the school’s principal from 2005 until his death in February 2014 and had worked at the school for more than two decades in a variety of roles.
Known for his motto, “make good decisions,” he is well-remembered among many in the community. Those in support of naming the school after him, which includes more than 2,000 who signed a petition supporting such a decision, have pointed to his love for the school and how much of his life he dedicated to its students, staff and community.
His surviving family members have written in support of the idea in public comments submitted to the committee, with the original proposal submitted by his wife, Peggi.
“Not only was Bruce Dahmen dedicated to the school, but he cared about all students and those in the Memorial community,” the proposal states. “He stood in support of all members of the Memorial family and worked diligently to provide everyone the opportunity to succeed. His goal was to better the lives of every person with whom he came into contact.”
He was by far the most mentioned of the new names in the more-than 750 comments left on the district’s website, with nearly 250 mentions, according to an infographic from the district. James Madison and simply Madison Memorial or Memorial were the only others with more than 150.
There have been a few comments about Dahmen not being a universally supported idea, and others have suggested that the intent of the original name change request was to honor a Black woman, and choosing Dahmen — a white man — would go against that. The board will have to weigh those considerations in its eventual decision along with the strong support from many corners.
Darlene M. Hancock Memorial High School
Hancock, who died in 2012, worked in a variety of roles in the Madison Metropolitan School District for more than two decades.
She began her administrative career as a grade level principal at Memorial. She would later work as an assistant principal at Lincoln Middle School and a grade level principal at East High School. In 1983, she became the first Black female principal in MMSD as she took over Stephens Elementary School and worked there for 12 years until her retirement.
A change.org petition supporting her name on the school received 205 signatures.
During her life, Hancock was an organizer, founder and charter member of S.S. Morris Community A.M.E Church, according to her obituary. She also received numerous awards for her work in the community, including the YWCA Racial Justice Award, an award for exemplary performance and contribution from the Wisconsin Minority Women’s Network Inc, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Heritage Award, the 100 Black Men’s Outstanding Educator award for service and the Reverend James C. Wright Human Rights Award.
The proposal for her name called her “a champion for young people and their education.”
“Her life-long actions reflect how adamant Mrs. Hancock felt that all children should have an opportunity to pursue higher education,” the proposal states. “In recognition of the exponential impact she made on each student in her life, the impact of renaming James Madison Memorial High School to Darlene M. Hancock Memorial High School demonstrates an intentional, inclusive centering of MMSD’s local educators and leaders.”
Memorial High School
This option would not honor any specific person, which some see as a benefit.
Some in the public comments and on the committee have said that as standards change, it’s hard to know how someone could be judged decades or centuries from now — and would choosing a name simply set up an inevitable repeat of the current process?
Instead, the generic “Memorial High School” could serve as a general memorial for the community and all who have died. Some in the public comments ahead of the planned meeting Wednesday suggested the school could choose to honor someone for a given month or year — even Phillips, Hancock and Dahmen — and have assemblies or lessons focused on their lives.
It would also serve to keep the school’s title as it is most often known in the community and would limit expenses incurred for new athletic uniforms, as they could continue to use any that say “Memorial High School.”
