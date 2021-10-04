What is the contact tracing, quarantine learning process in Madison schools?

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison Metropolitan School District added a webpage last month outlining quarantine procedures for individuals, classrooms and schools with information about learning while in quarantine.
Since Aug. 18, more than 1,200 staff and students have had to quarantine at some point after they were determined to be a “close contact” of a COVID-positive person. The new web page shows an illustration explaining the contact tracing process.
The chart outlines up to eight questions contact tracers, who are mostly school nursing staff, must ask as they determine who must quarantine and test.
Those who are not considered close contacts include anyone who was not within six feet of the COVID-positive person for more than 15 minutes in a day or if both people involved were students and properly wearing masks. Anyone who is vaccinated, as long as they are not symptomatic, also is not required to quarantine.
With a staff vaccine mandate that begins Nov. 1, there will be few, if any, staff quarantines from that point forward. The district, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, recommends vaccinated people get a test three to five days after exposure, even if asymptomatic.
If half or more of the students in an elementary classroom are required to quarantine, the school will “generally close the entire classroom and students will switch to virtual learning temporarily,” according to the web page. That closure would typically last 10 days but could be extended if there are more positive cases.
Other factors that could lead to a classroom closure include a high number of positive individuals and the length of time a positive person was in class while infectious.
At middle and high schools, where classes mix for different subjects and cohorting is not possible, “closing a classroom may not be effective or necessary,” the district states. Students isolating or quarantining would instead receive asynchronous instruction.
If an entire school had to close, it would shift to virtual learning for at least two weeks, with “a considerable volume of contact tracing and testing” required, according to the web page. The district does not set a specific threshold for closing a school or all district buildings, but shares that information like the number of staff absences, active cases locally and in a school, availability of substitute teachers and the community hospitalization rate among the factors that would go into such a decision.
“We know and appreciate it would be helpful to communicate definitive thresholds at which we would close a school building or multiple buildings,” the district states. “But the reality is that there are numerous variables and nuances involved.”
Individual elementary school students who need to isolate or quarantine while their class remains in-person will learn asynchronously via Seesaw, with the teacher expected to check in with them at least every other day. If a classroom is closed for in-person instruction, the teacher would deliver live, virtual instruction every day other than the first and last days of quarantine, which would be asynchronous.
Middle and high school students in quarantine will generally learn asynchronously via Google Classroom.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.