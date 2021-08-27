What do we know about MMSD’s return to school?

School during a pandemic isn’t easy.
As the 2021-22 school year approaches, the Madison Metropolitan School District has already announced a pair of major shifts this week: changing elementary and middle school schedules amid a bus driver shortage and adding an online option for students in grades 4K-5.
Students in 4K, kindergarten, first, sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th grades begin the year on Thursday, Sept. 2, while the rest begin Friday, Sept. 3.
What else do we know about how the year will look?
Officials answered questions from reporters Friday morning on a variety of topics, some of which are covered below.
Staff openings
The district still had more than 130 open staff positions as of the press conference.
“We are still in the process of hiring,” director of employee relations Tracey Caradine said. “We are vetting employees as we speak so the number is fluctuating.”
Of the 138 positions she said were open at that moment, 69 were for teachers and 69 were for support staff. Caradine also said hiring for substitute teachers — critical in a year in which mandatory quarantines could cause significant stress on the system — is “going well.”
“We are still recruiting, still hiring,” she said. “It’s a continuous process.”
The district also continues to seek 18 more bus drivers, which is how many would be needed to return to the previously anticipated school start and end times.
Quarantine learning
If (and when) students are required to quarantine because they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or are considered an at-risk close contact, how will they learn?
District officials said Friday it will depend on specific situations, including the number of students who are quarantined in a given classroom. Marvin Pryor, the district’s chief academic officer, said that students will use the Seesaw platform both in the classroom and at home.
“We’re utilizing that in our daily practice,” Pryor said. “In the event we would have to make that shift — we hope that we don’t — but if we do, it would be a seamless transition.”
He said the district hopes to avoid having teachers give instruction concurrently to students at home and in the classroom at the same time, a model that last spring teachers found frustrating.
It remains unclear, however, how students at home would then receive instruction.
“We’re working with our schools collaboratively to work out a plan for those particular students and the families to accommodate them,” Pryor said. “It may be a combination of things. We’re working with the schools.”
The district's quarantine policy this year will allow students who were at least three feet away from someone who tested positive to avoid quarantining, as long as both were properly wearing masks.
COVID testing
The district’s testing plans are focused on symptomatic students and staff.
Assistant director for health services Windy Smith said they are not currently planning for proactive testing.
“We are going to be nimble as we move forward with the pandemic, but right now it is sticking with symptomatic testing,” Smith said.
Other mitigation measures
In addition to social distancing where possible and encouraging proper handwashing, the district will have universal mask-wearing when indoors.
District officials made that decision earlier in the summer, but Public Health Madison & Dane County also implemented a mask requirement that runs through Sept. 16.
The district is also considering a staff vaccine mandate. The School Board will discuss the issue at a special meeting Monday, Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m.
Closing schools
District officials are hesitant to close schools entirely this year.
Dr. Gregory DeMuri, one of the health experts the district is consulting in making plans this year, said data from last school year showed that closing schools “really didn’t correlate with rates of COVID in those communities that did that.
“I think it’s very much an individual decision and it’s one that needs to be made on the ground by all of those involved,” DeMuri said. “A lot of it will depend on what the data is that we see. The Delta variant is a new variant and the conditions are different than they were last year.”
