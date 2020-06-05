What do protests mean for School Resource Officers in Madison?

Board member Ananda Mirilli, who voted against the 2019 contract, said she wants to remove all SROs, but added that the timing is up in the air for a decision as the district deals with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that it remains without a permanent superintendent.

“If we are now thinking about completely eliminating the contract, the June date has become irrelevant,” Mirilli said Friday.

Two other votes against the last contract, Ali Muldrow and Nicki Vander Meulen, also remain as board members. Vander Meulen reiterated her desire to remove an officer from school by June 10 and has spoken publicly about her opposition to police in schools, specifically if they have not been trained to work with students with special needs.

Muldrow said whether police should be in schools was not “the right question” to ask. Instead, she said the question should be: “Do you think the majority of people who should be arrested at school should be black children?”