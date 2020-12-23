What did we learn? Lisa Kvistad sees 'obligation and opportunity' to learn from challenges

Lisa Kvistad didn’t always find it easy to locate a room in the Madison Metropolitan School District’s central office for a 15-person meeting.

Access is one benefit she’s noticed from the move to online meetings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Zoom allowed us to have more voices in the conversation,” Kvistad said. “It has given us a way to hear more voices and be more inclusive.”

Finding those lessons, small or large, from a year full of uncertainty and unanticipated challenges is an “obligation and opportunity” that could help make Madison “a place where we’re serving all of our children,” but especially those who have been historically underserved, Kvistad said.

The assistant superintendent for teaching and learning can quickly recall when she said to her staff, “We have to create a plan for virtual learning.”

It was “a plan for what we were going to do that we had never done before,” as she helped a staff of thousands guide more than 26,000 students’ learning through an unprecedented pandemic that has had them almost entirely online since March. But even as they had to move quickly, the year taught her the importance of taking time to “reflect and adjust.”