What did we learn? Lisa Kvistad sees 'obligation and opportunity' to learn from challenges

Lisa Kvistad didn’t always find it easy to locate a room in the Madison Metropolitan School District’s central office for a 15-person meeting.
Access is one benefit she’s noticed from the move to online meetings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Zoom allowed us to have more voices in the conversation,” Kvistad said. “It has given us a way to hear more voices and be more inclusive.”
Finding those lessons, small or large, from a year full of uncertainty and unanticipated challenges is an “obligation and opportunity” that could help make Madison “a place where we’re serving all of our children,” but especially those who have been historically underserved, Kvistad said.
The assistant superintendent for teaching and learning can quickly recall when she said to her staff, “We have to create a plan for virtual learning.”
It was “a plan for what we were going to do that we had never done before,” as she helped a staff of thousands guide more than 26,000 students’ learning through an unprecedented pandemic that has had them almost entirely online since March. But even as they had to move quickly, the year taught her the importance of taking time to “reflect and adjust.”
That was especially true in giving people space to deal with their own stress — whether about COVID, the historic reckoning over racial inequality or otherwise — while also working hard to make the best of the situation for students. She soon figured out the importance of “taking care of each other and ourselves, or we weren’t going to be good for anyone.”
“I think we did not realize how challenging it would be,” Kvistad said. “We didn’t realize the impact of not connecting with people, like how important, how we all just craved connecting with people. I think we underestimated the weight of that.”
Harder times might be ahead, at least in the near future, as the district considers a return to school buildings, she added.
“As hard as it was going to virtual learning, it is going to be even more challenging to go back to a face-to-face model and keep people safe and keep people learning,” she said. “We are up for that challenge. We are planning every day for it whenever it will happen.”
But she’s still excited about what 2021 has to offer, specifically as the district continues to revamp its early literacy instruction, something she believes will be a huge positive for students. The pandemic delayed the process but allowed new superintendent Carlton Jenkins the opportunity to help guide the plan.
“I think this work will be the priority, and I think it is a real investment in our community and in our children and staff,” she said.
Kvistad also took heart in some of the “constants” the year brought, providing a small sense of normalcy.
“We’ve hired some new teachers, we’ve hired new administrators, we have a new superintendent,” she said. “It does show that resiliency that people have, starting new teams, starting new priority work and that resiliency to move the right work forward is something that I think we should be very proud of.”