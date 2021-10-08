West High teacher who sought accommodations will again teach students online after protest

Thankfully they have also agreed to “continue the conversation.” Zorko and MTI believe the most appropriate solution is for the district to allow Zorko to complete the year with her West students online as this is the most student-centered approach to a problem with no perfect solution, Packard said.

Zorko, a teacher for three decades who had been in the Madison School District for 18 years, underwent a double organ transplant due to complications from type 1 diabetes in 2013 and has since been on immunosuppressant medications to keep her body from rejecting the donated organs. Despite being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot, she remains at high risk of death if she were to contract COVID-19.

Up until this year, the district had been accommodating her needs, Packard told the Wisconsin State Journal at the start of the school year. Last spring, when the district pivoted back to in-person learning, Zorko was able to teach her in-class students from home with the help of other West High staff who were present in the classroom, a method Zorko said worked and that she was hoping to continue this year.