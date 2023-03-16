Students at West High School organized two debates with Madison School Board and mayoral candidates on Wednesday, posing questions on issues from school safety to climate change that matter to them as the next generation of voters.

School Board candidates Blair Feltham and Badri Lankella answered questions on subjects that impact students daily, such as honors classes, while Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and her opponent, former School Board President Gloria Reyes, tried to relate citywide issues like housing and transit to the lives of students.

Hundreds of students attended the debates, which were hosted by West’s new Sifting and Winnowing Club, which promotes civic engagement. Questions and topics were created by students, and the club also worked with people who had experience moderating and organizing debates.

Student organizers said the debates aimed to highlight how important local races are, and although most of their classmates can’t vote yet, they said it was important to get them engaged now before they head to the polls in a few years.

“We always focus on governor, president, vice president, but these are the people making your decisions every day, and you should know what they’re doing and what they stand for,” said Oluwadara Fadiran, a West sophomore and Sifting and Winnowing vice president who moderated the School Board debate.

Experience is where Feltham and Lankella tried to set themselves apart from the other.

Feltham has worked in public schools for 12 years and is a former Madison teacher. She’s now the equitable multi-level systems of support coordinator for the Sun Prairie School District.

“I really know how schools work,” she said. “What I hope to do on the School Board is take my applied, everyday knowledge of schools and use that to make sure the choices the board is making are actually going to support what we want to see in schools.”

A computer engineer, Lankella said his experience as a dad gives him a leg up, as well as his time serving on various city committees. He has two students who attend Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

“I’m involved every day,” he said. Lankella is a software architect for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, as well as president of BNLSoft Corp. and the regional director for the North South Foundation.

“Policymaking and budget management is very, very important right now, and that only comes with experience, and I have over 20 years making those decisions,” he said.

School safety

Safety in schools continues to be top of mind for students. While moderating, Fadiran said she personally doesn’t feel safe in school.

“I’m really sorry and that’s not right,” Feltham responded. “We wait for the big tragedies, but what you’re experiencing is a tragedy, too, and I know you’re not alone in that.”

She said the issue of safety in schools related broadly to safety issues in greater society. She added that the recommendations a recent School Board committee put forth “look really good.”

As a dad, Lankella said, “Every time I get an email from the school district I am scared.”

He pointed to the district’s Behavior Education Plan, which has been controversial among staff and the community because it’s being implemented differently at each school.

The plan is likely to be revamped soon, which Lankella supported to “make everybody feel safe.”

While neither School Board candidate mentioned police in schools, the mayoral candidates were asked directly if they supported school resource officers, or SROs, which were removed by the School Board in 2020 after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

Before that vote, Rhodes-Conway was vocal that she didn’t support SROs long term.

On Wednesday, she said there were better ways to create a safe community besides law enforcement, but ultimately, she said, it’s a school district decision.

“It’s up to the School Board, it’s up to the superintendent, and honestly it’s up to you,” she said to the students. “So, I hope they’re asking for your opinion if they ever raise those questions again.”

Despite voting unanimously with the School Board in 2020 to remove SROs, Reyes said that decision was made because of the social unrest after Floyd’s death, and that she supports officers in schools.

“I think they brought a valid relationship and building trusted relationships with our young people,” Reyes said.

“As mayor, if I get a contract on my desk saying that you all want officers back in schools, I’m going to sign it,” she said.

Superintendent search

Whoever is elected to the School Board in April will help find and select the district’s next superintendent. Carlton Jenkins announced he would retire this summer after nearly three years as the district’s leader.

The next superintendent needs to be able to collaborate with the community and district staff, Lankella said.

“We need the community’s support,” he said, saying the superintendent is the “bridge” between all the players.

Feltham agreed, and added that the next superintendent needed to have a “love for Madison,” but didn’t necessarily need to be local.

School and city collaboration

The mayoral debate got heated over a disagreement on how much Rhodes-Conway and Reyes, in her former position as School Board president, met at the height of the pandemic.

Local officials, including city and school district leaders, met weekly at the beginning of the pandemic, Rhodes-Conway said, but Reyes said the mayor was “nowhere to be found” during peak pandemic times.

“I requested over and over again to meet with her, and she wasn’t even considering our schools and we were on an island by ourselves,” Reyes said.

Rhodes-Conway said that wasn’t true, saying it was clear Reyes didn’t like her.

“It’s really unfortunate that my opponent is completely rewriting history,” she said. “We literally met during the pandemic, the two of us. So, for her to say she asked and asked and asked for a meeting and didn’t get one is literally not true.

“But just because she wasn’t able to collaborate with me and my office, doesn’t mean that I wasn’t able to work with the superintendent and other members of the School Board with whom I have good relationships,” Rhodes-Conway said.