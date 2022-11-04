West High students host civics panel with local leaders ahead of midterms

Most students at West High School won’t be able to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections. But they’re already engaged citizens.

Funded by a $1,000 grant from the Madison Civics Club, a new student group named Sifting and Winnowing invited several local political leaders to participate in a discussion with the student body Friday.

Hundreds of students gathered to hear leaders such as Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen and state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, talk about youth civic engagement, school lunches, amplifying diverse voices and more.

Sifting and Winnowing has also been working with the League of Women Voters to help new voters register and advise students who want to work the polls on Tuesday. The club plans to hold another civics program in the spring.

“Those that are turning 18, you must get out and vote,” Stubbs said during the panel. “Because if you don’t vote, you don’t have a say.”

Most of the members of the new club were inspired by a freshman class they took with social studies teacher Carolyn Bohman last year. They decided to launch the club this year to increase interest in local politics, with Bohman as their faculty adviser. She helped them apply for the grant.

“She was a phenomenal teacher. She taught me so much just about life and about civics,” said Luke Olson, a West High sophomore and club member that helped moderate the panels. “She taught me that an engaged voter is an actual voter who has a say. And if you’re not engaged, you can’t really be an active voter and an engaged voter.”

The Madison Civics Club has been awarding youth grants for more than a dozen years, funding youth-led service activities.

On Friday, the speakers highlighted how valuable youth voices are. Engagement, the leaders said, should start in the classroom or community before it brings people to the voting booth.

“I expect change to happen, because now you’re in the room,” Stubbs said during the afternoon session.

Stubbs joined former Ald. Arvina Martin, who is now executive director of Emerge Wisconsin, an organization that trains Democratic women to run for office.

The panelists answered student-submitted questions throughout the day.

The program wasn’t about promoting engagement in general, though, but about being engaged in local issues specifically.

Local leaders such as City Council members, School Board members and state representatives, Olson said, “make the most decisions that impact my life.” He said that students should read local news and engage with local issues more.

“I don’t think very many people would walk away from this event saying, ‘This is the one moment that got me engaged in civics.’ But hopefully people take this away as sort of an opportunity to start,” he said. “Maybe try to start thinking about: What can we do?”

And one of the most powerful things young people can do, the panelists and organizers said, is vote.

According to an analysis by the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University, the youth vote could decide Wisconsin’s midterms.

Voters between the ages of 18 and 29 make up about 16% of the state’s electorate. And because they are a more diverse population, they are more likely to vote, the study said.

Additionally, the analysis said that young people are becoming more motivated to vote as Wisconsin continues to have highly competitive races.

A growing number of young people have been registering to vote heading into Tuesday’s midterm, too.

According to a voter registration report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission released earlier this week, there were 287,951 voters between the ages of 18 and 24 registered already. That’s more than the 256,632 registered at this same time in 2018 and the 284,130 in 2014.