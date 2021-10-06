West High School students protest removal of long-time Spanish teacher who sought accommodations

West High School students on Wednesday protested the Madison School District's handling of a Spanish teacher's health-related request for online teaching accommodations.
A month after school started, the district moved teacher Deana Zorko to its pilot online school after she had asked last spring for accommodations because she is severely immunocompromised from two organ transplants
The move has frustrated West High School students who called out district administration for their lack of “student-centered decision making” in a petition signed by more than 400 by early Wednesday afternoon, according to Tamara Packard, the attorney representing the teacher.
Students also protested the loss of Zorko as she prepares to leave the school for the Madison Promise Academy, the district's pilot online-learning school for students in grades 6-12, which she announced Friday.
Local teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., threw its support behind the student protest and Zorko, noting that the district offered Zorko a position with the Promise Academy a full month into the school year, after she spent months seeking accommodations.
“This late change has created a lot of additional stress and work for her as she changes to a new curriculum, new students, and new job, after the school year is well underway. At the same time it was incredibly difficult leaving her current students,” MTI building representative Jeff Knight said.
For the first month of the school year, Zorko had been working online from home through Zoom with the help of a retired substitute teacher who facilitated in-person learning with students in the classroom.
“While the situation of Ms. Zorko teaching online was not ideal for neither her nor her classes, many students preferred this teaching style to the one imposed after her departure,” the student-led petition read. “She has gone above and beyond to come up with creative solutions to make teaching virtually work for her students.”
Zorko, a teacher for three decades who had been in the Madison School District for 18 years, underwent a double organ transplant due to complications from type 1 diabetes in 2013 and has since been on immunosuppressant medications to keep her body from rejecting the donated organs. Despite being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot, she remains at high risk of death if she were to contract COVID-19.
Up until this year, the district had been accommodating her needs, Packard told the Wisconsin State Journal at the start of the school year. Last spring, when the district pivoted back to in-person learning, Zorko was able to teach her in-class students from home with the help of other West High staff who were present in the classroom, a method she said worked and that she was hoping to continue this year.
Zorko spoke out about the issue before the Madison School Board in late August, just before the start of the school year, her voice heavy with emotion as she appealed to the board to push the administration to expedite their decision regarding her accommodations. She described her experience as a choice she was being forced to make between her career and her health days before students were scheduled to return to classrooms.
"Ms. Zorko is a valued MMSD staff member, and we continue our focus on supporting Ms. Zorko and have been working collaboratively to find the best solution for her," district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said Wednesday. "Ms. Zorko was not reassigned nor terminated from her position, rather, she applied for a Spanish teaching position in Madison Promise and she was accepted."
Packard called LeMonds' characterization of Zorko's move inaccurate.