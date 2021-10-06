West High School students protest removal of long-time Spanish teacher who sought accommodations

“This late change has created a lot of additional stress and work for her as she changes to a new curriculum, new students, and new job, after the school year is well underway. At the same time it was incredibly difficult leaving her current students,” MTI building representative Jeff Knight said.

For the first month of the school year, Zorko had been working online from home through Zoom with the help of a retired substitute teacher who facilitated in-person learning with students in the classroom.

“While the situation of Ms. Zorko teaching online was not ideal for neither her nor her classes, many students preferred this teaching style to the one imposed after her departure,” the student-led petition read. “She has gone above and beyond to come up with creative solutions to make teaching virtually work for her students.”

Zorko, a teacher for three decades who had been in the Madison School District for 18 years, underwent a double organ transplant due to complications from type 1 diabetes in 2013 and has since been on immunosuppressant medications to keep her body from rejecting the donated organs. Despite being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot, she remains at high risk of death if she were to contract COVID-19.