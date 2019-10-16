A West High School staff member will not return to the school on Madison's Near West Side after using a racial slur last week.
Principal Karen Boran sent an email to families Wednesday afternoon to let them know about a "serious incident" that involved "a staff member using a racial slur with students."
She said the incident was investigated, resulting in the employee's removal.
"As you know, our expectation when it comes to racial slurs has been very clear," Boran said. "Regardless of context or circumstance, racial slurs are not acceptable in our schools."
Last school year, there were at least seven cases in which a Madison School District staff member used a racial slur in front of students. All of those employees were either fired or resigned.
The district has made it a priority for all staff this year to work on racial equity and empower students of color, holding a pep rally focused on the topics before the start of school in September.
At the rally, Nichelle Nichols, the district's director of equity, partnership and engagement, said "racial slurs of any kind cause emotional and psychological trauma and are an act of racial violence," The Capital Times reported.
Boran said the zero-tolerance approach on the use of racial slurs "has been applied consistently and will continue to be applied consistently."
"I also want to ask for your partnership as we work to make our school climate the very best it can be for all of our students and our staff," she said.
In a statement, interim Superintendent Jane Belmore reiterated the points included in Boran's message, adding the expectation of staff to never use a racial slur "has been shared several times through communication and professional development."
District spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson wouldn't provide additional details, including the position of the employee, when the incident happened and what the staffer's employment status is.