West High School principal apologizes for email scheduling racially segregated meetings

"This message did not convey our intention in a manner that supports our core values," she said. "Our wording in the communication we sent lacked clarity."

The Madison School District's core values include promoting belonging, racial and social justice, and elevating voices of all community members, among others. The district does not exclude participants from meetings based on the color of their skin and everyone has the opportunity to take part in an "affinity" group, spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.

Boran said a diverse team of West staff members created the two Zoom links, one for parents of color and one for white parents of students of color, at the request of students, families and staff of color after discussions in which they expressed frustration at having to justify their experiences and perspectives.

"This sends the message that white people and people of color differ so much based on the color of their skin that they cannot come together and discuss issues without one side getting offended or upset," Lennington said in an interview Monday.

The letter notes it's the second time WILL has written to the district about concerns about segregated meetings. The first was last July when West High School held similar separate meetings for students to process Floyd's death and the subsequent social unrest.