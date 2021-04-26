West High School principal apologizes for email scheduling racially segregated meetings

Boran said the intent was to offer Madison West parents access to "affinity spaces" to discuss the topic of police brutality against people of color. Those spaces, Boran said, were offered as supportive places for people with shared identities or common experiences to come together.

"This message did not convey our intention in a manner that supports our core values," she said. "Our wording in the communication we sent lacked clarity."

The Madison School District's core values include promoting belonging, racial and social justice, and elevating voices of all community members, among others. The district does not exclude participants from meetings based on the color of their skin and everyone has the opportunity to take part in an "affinity" group, spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.

Boran said a diverse team of West staff members created the two Zoom links, one for parents of color and one for white parents of students of color, at the request of students, families and staff of color after discussions in which they expressed frustration at having to justify their experiences and perspectives.